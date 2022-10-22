F1 extends ESPN broadcast deal through 2025

Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Formula One extended its broadcasting contract with ESPN through the end of 2025.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In an effort to continue the growth of F1’s popularity in the United States, ESPN and ABC will air at least 16 races each season — more than in any previous year since F1 returned to the ESPN networks in 2018.

“F1 has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a news release. “And the addition of Las Vegas to the calendar next season, alongside Austin and Miami, will see us host three spectacular races there.

“The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage. We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to bring the passion and excitement of Formula 1 to our viewers in the U.S. together.”

Broadcasts will include live coverage of practice sessions and qualifying as well as pre- and post-race coverage.

“Formula One and ESPN have been a strong and successful team, and we’re delighted to extend our relationship,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN president of programming and original content.

“We look forward to serving fans in some new and innovative ways in the next three years as we continue to bring the reach and relevance of the Walt Disney Company networks and platforms to Formula One.”

–Field Level Media