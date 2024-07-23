New York Jets insider claims Haason Reddick drama will not mirror 2023 issues between Chris Jones and Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets could be in for weeks of drama as they look to appease unhappy defensive star Haason Reddick. However, a team insider claims fans should not expect this contract dispute to be as drawn out as the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones last year.

Jets players are arriving at training camp today and there are a lot of positive vibes surrounding the team. They have a deep roster they added to in the spring. And most importantly, will have NFL legend Aaron Rodgers back healthy and ready to make a title run.

Unfortunately, the most notable player they added in the spring, Haason Reddick is an unhappy star. The two-time Pro Bowler came to the franchise in a trade from Philadelphia this offseason. The belief was that he would take the field this year understanding the team would have talks about an extension during the season.

But Reddick has reneged on that agreement and is now holding out of team activities this summer. It is a problem the Eagles wanted to avoid and it’s why they traded him in the offseason. Despite being an anchor of their defense. Now, Jets fans will have to wonder how long it will be before Reddick takes the field for the Super Bowl contenders.

Although some may fear his holdout could go all the way into the first few weeks of the season, similar to what happened with All-Pro Chris Jones and the Chiefs last year, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes tried to ease those fears on Tuesday.

“The greater concern is the ever-changing landscape of whether or not Reddick will show up. The Jets felt they were on the same page. They, apparently, are not, with neither side willing to budge.” Hughes wrote. “There is zero chance, sources told SNY, that this lingers to the point Reddick is released or traded.

“The Chiefs endured a similar holdout a year ago with Chris Jones, although there is belief internally that this holdout will not last that long. Jones missed Kansas City’s regular-season opener.”

That should bring some relief to Jets fans. The organization is willing to make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. And they could pay him as much as $28 million annually. Hughes also claims they are open to adjusting his current deal to pay him more than the $14.5 million he is set to make in 2024.