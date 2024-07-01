New York Jets insider reveals why Aaron Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ absence from New York Jets mandatory minicamp was a major talking point during an otherwise slow part on the NFL offseason calendar.

Rodgers had been present for voluntary organized team activities and voluntary minicamp earlier this past spring.

That’s why it was a big surprise that he didn’t attend mandatory camp after suffering a torn Achilles snaps into his Jets career last seeason.

After some uproar from the NFL community (media), the Jets indicated that Rodgers’ absence was alright with them.

We now have some more on this via Jets insider Connor Hughes of SNY. Hughes notes that Rodgers, 40, had a pre-planned trip to Egypt overseas.

“Rodgers originally pieced this trip together during his recovery from his Achilles injury. It gave him something to look forward to during one of the lowest points of his career. He’s long admired Egyptian culture and scheduled the visit for what was believed to be after the offseason programs.” Report on Aaron Rodgers absence from New York Jets minicamp

Aaron Rodgers fully healthy, ready to go for New York Jets training camp

Now that this drama can be put to rest, it’s time for Rodgers and his Jets to prepare for training camp later this month. At the very least, Rodgers’ absence was not an issue with the Jets players over their brass.

“Multiple players SNY touched base with had zero issue with Rodgers missing minicamp, all pointing towards his attendance during the voluntary portion. Those same players were surprised that those outside One Jets Drive felt differently,” Hughes also reported.

As noted above, Rodgers played less than a handful of snaps in his first season with the Jets. They spent this entire past spring attempting to build up a contending roster behind the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

That included adding former 1,000-yard receiver Mike Williams to the mix. He’ll team up with Garrett Wilson to form a solid tandem in Jersey.

New York also remade its offseason line with left tackle Tyron Smith, guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses.

Expectations are certainly high when it comes to the Jets heading into the 2024 season.

