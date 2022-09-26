F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the F1 schedule. Including practices, qualifying, and race times for the whole 2022 season.

Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

Formula 1 schedule – Singapore this weekend

Practice and qualifying times (September 30 – October 1)

September 30:

6:00-7:00 AM: Practice 1 (ESPN)

9:00-10:00 AM: Practice 2 (ESPN)

October 1:

6:00-7:00 AM: Practice 3 (ESPN)

9:00-10:00 AM: Qualifying (ESPN)

The 17th round of F1 action begins this weekend. The series will tackle Singapore with the first on-track action of the weekend starting on September 30.

Next Formula 1 race

Sunday, October 2

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 8:00 AM ESPN Marina Bay Street Circuit – Marina Bay, Singapore

F1 upcoming races

Sunday, October 9

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022 1:00 AM ESPN Suzuka Circuit – Suzuka, Japan

Sunday, October 23

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022 3:00 PM ESPN Circuit of the Americas – Austin, TX (United States)

Sunday, October 30

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad De Mexico 2022 4:00 PM ESPN Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – Mexico City, Mexico

Major races in the F1 Schedule 2022

Sunday, November 20

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 8:00 AM ESPN Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where is Formula 1 racing this weekend?

Formula 1 will be heading to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which is located in Marina Bay, Singapore. The venue is a 3.15-mile street course that holds a capacity of roughly 90,000 fans. The track has not hosted an event since the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sebastian Vettel won the event with then-teammate Charles Leclerc coming home in second place.

What channel is the Formula 1 race today?

The Formula 1 race from Singapore will be aired on ESPN at 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, October 2. It is the first race the series has run after competing in its tripleheader section of the season in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy.

How long does a Formula 1 race last?

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed over two hours due to safety reasons for the drivers. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many Formula 1 races are there in 2022?

There are 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 schedule. The Russian Grand Prix was supposed to be included on the schedule for a total of 23 races; however, the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the event and stated it will no longer race in the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

When does the 2023 Formula 1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on March 5, 2023, when the sport travels to the Bahrain International Circuit located in Sakhir Bahrain. It will mark the start of the second season with the new era of Formula 1 cars. The season is set to conclude on November 26, 2023, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The season will end one week later than in 2022.