Formula 1 heads to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Two weeks removed from a double-header in Monaco and Barcelona, the European leg of the season continues with another back-to-back sequence beginning in Spielberg. The championship picture has shifted. The narratives are piling up. And Mercedes, still the class of the field, arrives in Austria looking to restore order after an uncharacteristic stumble in Spain.

Here are our podium predictions for Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring.

Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes Stays the Standard

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Kimi Antonelli leads the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship on 156 points, holding a 41-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton ahead of Round 8. He may have had a rough afternoon in Barcelona, retiring late while running second, but one bad result doesn’t change the equation. Mercedes still has the fastest car, Antonelli still has the best machinery under him, and the Red Bull Ring suits the W16 just fine. The circuit’s demanding mix of high-speed corners, elevation changes, and thermal loads will quickly sort out which packages are actually delivering. Mercedes has been delivering all season. That doesn’t change the fact that Ferrari had a good weekend.

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Antonelli is 18 years old and leading the world championship. The Barcelona retirement was a bump in the road, not a referendum on his season. Expect him to bounce back in the most emphatic way possible — from the top step of the podium.

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Max Verstappen: Home Track, Real Threat

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This one cuts against the grain and that’s fine. Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring isn’t just a home-race advantage, and it’s a documented pattern. He owns four victories here in the last decade and without a win at Spielberg since 2023, this year presents a compelling opportunity to return to the top step at the team’s home circuit. Red Bull is bringing an upgrade package to their home event, and while the RB21 isn’t yet at the level of what Mercedes and Ferrari are running, Verstappen’s working knowledge of this track is unlike that of any other driver on the grid. He was fourth in Barcelona, which represents progress. His odds have shortened in some markets on the strength of those upgrades and his strong historical record here. Second place might be the ceiling given the current car deficit. But on this circuit, with this driver, second place is absolutely within reach.

Related: Max Verstappen Is Losing. Here’s What Happens If He Keeps Losing

George Russell: Capable but Searching

George Russell is in an awkward spot, and he knows it. He’s admitted he hasn’t fully clicked with the 2026 regulations, which is a strange thing to acknowledge when you’re sitting third in the championship with the fastest car in the field. He trails championship leader Antonelli by 50 points, and his own teammate is pulling away. That said, the Red Bull Ring is a track Russell knows well. Russell claimed victory here two years ago, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has indicated the team is keen to pick up a strong result this weekend. A third-place finish would be both a result and a statement — that the other Mercedes driver is still here, still capable, and not ready to be written off as the team’s number two. Look for Russell to put in a clean, professional race. Third place keeps him relevant. A win would change the entire internal dynamic at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: The Hype vs. the History

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Here’s the thing about Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona win: it was extraordinary, and it was also the product of circumstances that won’t repeat themselves every Sunday. A virtual safety car, an Antonelli retirement, and a Ferrari that happened to be on the right tire at the right moment. Those variables aligned perfectly in Spain. Austria may not be so generous.

The history here is not kind to Hamilton. In 12 Austrian Grand Prix appearances, he has won just once, a 2016 pass of Nico Rosberg on the final lap, after the two made contact. That’s a thin return for the greatest driver of his generation at a circuit that’s been on the calendar continuously since he was in his prime. Even more telling is his head-to-head record against teammates in Austria: a 10-1 deficit going back to 2014, with Hamilton finishing behind his partner in virtually every running of this race. At Mercedes, at the peak of their dominance, Spielberg found a way to frustrate him. It found ways to hand him penalties, tire failures, floor damage, and grid drops. The Red Bull Ring simply hasn’t been his place.

The narrative around a Ferrari revival is compelling. The data behind it is thinner than the headlines suggest. Until Ferrari can consistently challenge Mercedes across back-to-back weekends under varying conditions, the hype deserves skepticism.

Related: Hamilton Tops Test as Ferrari’s ‘Winning Mentality’ Returns

2026 Austrian Grand Prix: The Bottom Line

Mercedes is still the best team in Formula 1 until someone proves otherwise, and one Hamilton victory at a circuit where everything broke his way doesn’t change that. Antonelli leads by 41 points. Russell is nine behind Hamilton. The Silver Arrows have two drivers in the top three of the championship. That’s not a team under pressure, that’s a team managing a lead.

Austria could tighten the title fight or deepen it depending on how the cards fall. The safest bet is that the fastest car wins again. And right now, the fastest car wears silver.

Catch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on Apple TV. Race day is Sunday, June 28.

Austrian GP FAQ

Who will win the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix? Kimi Antonelli is the favorite to win the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver leads the Formula 1 championship by 41 points and has the fastest car in the field heading into the weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Despite an untimely retirement in Barcelona, Antonelli has been the class of the 2026 season and is expected to return to the top step of the podium in Spielberg on Sunday, June 28. What is Lewis Hamilton’s record at the Austrian Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton’s record at the Austrian Grand Prix is one of the weakest of his career at any circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. In 12 appearances at the Red Bull Ring, he has won just once — a last-lap pass of Nico Rosberg in 2016 after the pair made contact. He has finished on the podium only one other time since that win, taking third in 2022. Perhaps more striking is his head-to-head record against teammates in Austria, where he trails his partners 10-1 going back to 2014. Hamilton arrives at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix off his first Ferrari win in Barcelona, but Spielberg has historically been one of the few circuits capable of neutralizing his dominance. Is Max Verstappen a podium threat at the Red Bull Ring in 2026? Yes. Max Verstappen is a legitimate podium threat at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix despite Red Bull’s struggles under the 2026 regulations. Verstappen has four wins at the Red Bull Ring over the past decade and an unmatched familiarity with the circuit. Red Bull is bringing an upgrade package to their home race, and while the RB21 is not yet on the level of Mercedes or Ferrari, Verstappen’s track knowledge and racecraft give him a realistic path to the podium on a circuit that has historically played to his strengths. Does Mercedes still have the best car in Formula 1 in 2026? Yes. Mercedes holds the best car in Formula 1 through the first seven rounds of the 2026 season. The team leads the Constructors’ Championship, has two drivers in the top three of the Drivers’ standings, and has been the benchmark for pace on the majority of circuits visited so far. Lewis Hamilton’s victory for Ferrari in Barcelona was significant, but Ferrari reduced the Constructors’ gap by just seven points despite winning the race outright. Until Ferrari can challenge Mercedes consistently across back-to-back weekends and varying conditions, Mercedes remains the standard in 2026. What are the championship standings heading into the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix? Heading into the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Kimi Antonelli leads the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship on 156 points. Lewis Hamilton sits second for Ferrari on 115 points, 41 points back, after his breakthrough win in Barcelona. George Russell is third for Mercedes on 106 points, nine behind Hamilton. Charles Leclerc is fourth for Ferrari on 75 points, with Lando Norris fifth on 73 and Oscar Piastri sixth on 68 for McLaren. Max Verstappen is seventh on 55 points for Red Bull. Mercedes leads the Constructors’ Championship ahead of Ferrari and McLaren.