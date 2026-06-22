The Formula 1 circus lands at the Red Bull Ring this weekend with more legitimate questions than it’s had all season.

Barcelona changed the conversation. Now Austria has to answer some of them. Let’s look at the top stories as we get ready for the next round of the 2026 F1 season in Austria.

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Also Read:Lewis Hamilton Puts Formula 1 Title Pressure on Kimi Antonelli with First Ferrari Win in Spain

Can Hamilton Make it Back-to-Back?

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Scuderia Ferrari SF-26. Moy / XPB Images Credit: F1

Hamilton’s Barcelona victory was his best three-race run for Ferrari in consecutive events, capping a stretch that turned what looked like a lost season into a genuine title chase. He’s 41 years old and driving like someone who’s been waiting a year and a half to prove a point. The gap from Antonelli to Hamilton now stands at 41 points after seven rounds. That’s still meaningful, but no longer commanding. The Red Bull Ring has long straights that should play into Ferrari’s hands and there are reports of a power unit upgrade arriving in Spielberg. If Hamilton wins back-to-back here, this championship becomes a two-horse race for real.

Will Mercedes Actually Fix Its Battery Problem or Just Manage It?

Credit: F1

This is the biggest technical story of the weekend. Mercedes technical director James Allison confirmed the problems are linked to the battery system, saying the failures “do sort of originate in the same broad part of the battery.” The team says fixes are coming, but hasn’t committed to a timeline.

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⚠️ Mercedes isn’t perfect either 🔋🔥



📰 According to Motorsport Italia, the German team is facing overheating issues with the battery component of its power unit.



🌡️ Reports suggest this is not a short-term glitch — and it won’t be fixed quickly. In such a tight championship… pic.twitter.com/IWkj9zAQfi — F1 Spirit (@F1Spirit_) June 22, 2026

One particularly alarming detail: the heat in Barcelona, combined with extended periods running closely behind other cars, and increased thermal stress on the batteries, means drivers were reportedly advised to minimize time spent in another car’s wake. At a track where racing is often door-to-door through the various zones, that’s not a minor footnote. Both Antonelli and Russell are already on their second battery, with a maximum allocation of three for the season. A fourth battery change triggers a 10-place grid penalty. If the fix isn’t ready by Sunday, Mercedes may be racing with one eye on the pit wall and the other on the dashboard warning lights.

How Does Kimi Antonelli Respond to His First Real Setback?

Kimi Antonelli wins his third straight to start his F1 career. McLaren scores a double podium, Verstappen shows real pace, and Leclerc throws away a podium on the final lap. Full winners and losers from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. Credit: F1

Kimi Antonelli’s four consecutive wins to open the season have been the greatest story of the season thus far. He became the youngest F1 driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1 history, and his Grand Slam at Monaco, a feat that belongs in conversation with the sport’s all-time dominant individual race performances, is still fresh in race fans’ minds. Antonelli has had a fairytale 2026. Barcelona was the first crack in it, and wasn’t even his fault.

Kimi Antonelli. 🤩



The youngest winner in the history of the Monaco Grand Prix 🙌#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/DgutiKEzxq — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

He said after the race: “It was a shame because we lost a few points, but it’s not the time to be sad or anything. Of course, it hurts now, but I think in a couple of days I’ll be fine.”

That’s the right answer. The real test is whether he goes out in Austria and controls a race the way he has all season, or whether the pressure of Hamilton breathing down his neck changes anything about how he drives.

Related: Kimi Antonelli Is Formula 1’s Next Superstar – and the 2026 Season Is Already Proving It

Can McLaren Finally Crash the Party?

McLaren had some momentum earlier in the season before Ferrari caught fire. The team showed signs of improvement in Spain and will be eyeing a first win of the season for either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri. The Red Bull Ring was good to McLaren last year, as Norris won it. The shorter lap puts a premium on qualifying pace, which is an area where both McLaren drivers tend to shine.

The wild card is that McLaren has also suffered a run of electrical trouble as a Mercedes customer team, with Norris needing a battery change during Monaco and both he and Piastri failing to start the Chinese Grand Prix with separate electrical issues. They need clean air, a clean car and probably some chaos up front. All three are possible at the Red Bull Ring.

Will Red Bull Make Any Noise at Home?

The Red Bull Ring sits in the Austrian Alps, surrounded by an orange sea of Dutch fans who make the annual pilgrimage specifically to watch Max Verstappen race. It’s a circuit where Red Bull dominated from 2018 through 2023. The 2026 season has been a disaster for the team by any reasonable standard, and Jacques Villeneuve has warned that Red Bull is declining and suggested the team might not have reached rock bottom yet.

Verstappen’s future with the team remains unresolved. Red Bull says updates are coming to Austria, but their technical director has acknowledged they’re only part of a much larger recovery. If there’s any circuit where Max finds another gear, it’s this one. Whether the car underneath him cooperates is a different question.

Watch the Austrian Grand Prix LIVE on Apple TV