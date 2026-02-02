After a 2025 campaign that many in Maranello would prefer to forget, a palpable sense of renewal has emerged from the Scuderia Ferrari garage. Following last week’s Formula 1 five-day shakedown testing in Barcelona, the historic Italian team has generated a significant buzz, suggesting they may have turned a corner ahead of the sport’s revolutionary 2026 regulatory era.

While Mercedes set the benchmark for sheer mileage, it was Ferrari that captured the headlines in the final hours. Lewis Hamilton, looking to rebound from a winless final season with his previous team, clocked the fastest lap of the week late Friday, posting a 1:16.348 to edge out his former teammate George Russell. While testing times are notoriously unreliable indicators of true pace due to unknown fuel loads and engine modes, the mood within the Ferrari camp suggests this performance was built on genuine confidence rather than glory runs.

Ferrari Turns Heads with Impressive Reliability

The primary source of optimism stems from reliability, a frequent Achilles’ heel for the team in recent years. The new SF-26 completed 440 laps (approximately 2,050 km or +1200 miles) across the test, second only to Mercedes. This consistency enabled the team to complete its entire engineering checklist, a feat described by team principal Fred Vasseur as a vital step toward understanding the radical new car architecture.

For Lewis Hamilton, the test provided a welcome psychological boost. The seven-time world champion spoke enthusiastically about the team’s mood as they tackle the new technical regulations.

Out and about in Barcelona ✅💪 pic.twitter.com/dtCADsuEjK — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 29, 2026

“I really feel the winning mentality in every single person in the team more than ever, so it’s a positive,” Hamilton said. “It is going to take all of us to be at our best, and I’m just seeing everyone coming with a new energy this year, which is great.”

Perhaps more importantly, Hamilton appears to have found a car that suits his driving style better than the ground effect machinery that dominated the sport from 2022 through 2025. He described the new generation of cars, which feature reduced downforce and active aerodynamics, as “snappy” but engaging.

“The car generation is actually a little bit more fun to drive,” Hamilton said this weekend. “It’s oversteery and snappy and sliding, but it’s a little bit easier to catch and I would definitely say more enjoyable.”

Leclerc More Critical of Ferrari’s Testing in Barcelona

However, the feedback from inside the cockpit was not entirely uniform. Charles Leclerc, who has been central to Ferrari’s rebuilding efforts, offered a more measured, technical perspective. While confirming the test was productive, he was candid about the driving sensation offered by the 2026 regulations, which require drivers to manage a power unit split evenly between internal combustion and electrical power.

“Let’s say it’s not the most enjoyable race car I’ve driven so far, but we are still in a moment where the project is relatively new,” Leclerc said. “My hope relies in the fact that it will evolve quite a bit in the next few months, but I think it’s no secret that I think the regulations for next year is going to be probably less enjoyable to drive. So yeah, I’m not a big fan of it for now.”

“The car generation is actually a little bit more fun to drive. It’s oversteery and snappy and sliding, but it’s a little bit easier to catch and I would definitely say more enjoyable. Lewis Hamilton – 7x Formula 1 World Champion, Ferrari

Despite his personal preference regarding the driving feel, Leclerc emphasized the operational success of the week.

“We went through our program, we did everything we wanted to do and we pushed a little bit more as well, which was nice to feel a little bit the limit of this car and to understand a little bit more of it as well,” Leclerc stated.

Too Early to Declare Ferrari a Favorite in 2026?

Despite the overwhelmingly positive sentiment emanating from Barcelona, analysts caution that the timesheets may overstate the Scuderia’s performance. While the buzz is positive, there are lingering unknowns. Paddock whispers reported by Sky F1 suggested that some rival observers felt the SF-26 looked like a “handful” on track compared to the planted nature of the Mercedes. Also, while Ferrari’s mileage was impressive, they still trailed Mercedes by roughly half a day’s worth of running, indicating the German manufacturer may hold an edge in reliability.

Ferrari had a perfect Barcelona test in my opinion.



·Zero PU issues for the main team

·Zero PU issue for customer teams

·Wet track running

·Dry track running

·Zero track time lost due to a driver binning it

·Competitive fastest lap overall



You can't ask for anything more. pic.twitter.com/qc9JUVDUvp — Swervin (@SwervinF1) January 30, 2026

There is also the huge question mark of relative performance. The shakedown took place behind closed doors without official timing, meaning comparisons to Red Bull and McLaren remain speculative. Lewis Hamilton himself was quick to temper expectations, reminding the team that one good week does not erase the technical deficit they are trying to close.

“We’re under no illusions, we know we’ve got work to do,” Hamilton said. “We don’t really know where we are, but I think it’s a solid first week and we can really build from here. There may be some big leaps that we need to take.”

As the teams return to their factories to analyze data before the official testing in Bahrain, Ferrari has succeeded in changing the narrative. They have moved from a team in turmoil to a squad showing the first green shoots of recovery. Whether that translates to championship contention remains the defining question of the 2026 season.