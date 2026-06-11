As the Formula 1 event moves to the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend, Kimi Antonelli is aiming for his sixth consecutive win, maintaining his lead in the championship. The Mercedes racer approaches Spain after securing his fifth straight victory in Monaco, extending his advantage in the standings to 66 points. The focus now shifts to how competitors can challenge his dominant performance.

Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, has emerged as a strong contender, making the championship race more exciting despite the kid’s big lead. The upcoming race in Spain will provide a clearer indication of each driver’s standing.

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Here are the key narratives to watch as the cars hit the track for practice on Friday:

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Antonelli’s Winning Streak Runs into its First Real Test

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Antonelli’s impressive winning streak faces a significant test in Spain. Having won five races in a row since his first victory in China earlier this season, he is now on par with Hamilton’s longest winning streak. However, the ultimate goal remains Max Verstappen’s record of 10 consecutive wins from 2023. Barcelona’s characteristics will challenge Antonelli’s dominance, requiring teams to fine-tune their cars for optimal aerodynamic performance.

Five consecutive race wins in a row for Kimi Antonelli! 🫢👏



Will he make it six in a row in Barcelona? 👀#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/ayDGKe5Gqz — Formula 1 (@F1) June 8, 2026

Hamilton’s First Ferrari Win: From Hope to “Couldn’t be Closer”

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Hamilton’s transition to Ferrari has finally seen the light at the end of the dark tunnel that was 2025. After a challenging first year without a podium finish, he has risen to second in the Drivers’ Championship this season. With promising performances in Canada and Monaco, Hamilton is now a serious contender, narrowing the gap to Antonelli. His pursuit of a first win with Ferrari is gaining momentum, with Barcelona set to reveal how competitive he truly is.

Colton Herta Adds Rookie & American Angle to Spanish Grand Prix

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Don’t sleep on the American storyline here. Colton Herta, who finished runner-up in IndyCar back in 2024 and is racing in Formula 2 this year, gets his first crack at a Formula 1 car when he takes over Sergio Perez’s Cadillac for Friday’s opening practice in Barcelona. Perez steps out to make room, which is how the rookie rule works: teams have to give young drivers FP1 time over the course of the season. For Herta, who’s been trying to land an F1 seat for what feels like ages now, it’s the most concrete sign yet that the door might actually be opening.

Upgrades and Changes for Spanish Grand Prix Will be Telling

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The Spanish Grand Prix will be another looking glass into how the rest of the season may unfold. Following preseason testing in Barcelona, teams have been continuously developing their cars with significant upgrades introduced over the past two rounds. Unlike Monaco, where the circuit’s specifics limit insights into car performance, Barcelona’s layout favors aerodynamic efficiency, providing a clearer picture of where teams on the grid truly stand. Additionally, the debut of rookies like Colton Herta and updates to power units will add intrigue to the weekend.

The action kicks off with practice on Friday, followed by qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.