How To Watch The Arizona Diamondbacks: Best Options For 2023

The 2023 MLB season kicked off on March 30, 2023, with all 30 teams in the league playing on Opening Day. With the action already happening, you don’t want to be left wondering how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks. This season, the Diamondbacks will play 162 games in the regular season with a few rule changes including a pitch clock, implemented to shorten the average time of each of those games. Luckily, you can watch all MLB games this season with live TV streaming services.

To watch Arizona Diamondback games live, the available options will depend on your location. If you live within the Diamondbacks’ market, you can watch games on Bally Sports Arizona, their regional sports network. Nationally televised games will air on ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS, and some games will stream on Apple TV Plus and Peacock.

What channel is the Arizona Diamondbacks game tonight? See today’s MLB schedule here.

What Channels Are Arizona Diamondbacks Games On

Arizona Diamondbacks games will primarily air on Bally Sports Arizona, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.

DIRECTV STREAM FuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Arizona ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on DIRECTV STREAM

One option to watch Arizona Diamondbacks games live is DIRECTV STREAM. The service includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN in the Entertainment plan for $74.99 per month.

Upgrading to the Choice package for $99.99 per month will give you access to Bally Sports Arizona and over 105 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on Fubo

FuboTV is another option for watching live Arizona Diamondbacks games. The Pro plan for $74.99 per month includes Bally Sports Arizona, Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network, Big Ten Network and MLB Network.

Fubo offers a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB Network for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also provides live Arizona Diamondbacks game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan, which includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Hulu has a sports add-on for six more sports channels for $9.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV has over 85 channels in its lineup, unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised Arizona Diamondbacks games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription, and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $55 per month gives you access to over 40 channels, with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of Arizona Diamondbacks games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $72.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 100 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network. YouTube TV also has a sports add-on package for $10.99 per month.

YouTube TV offers unlimited DVR storage and users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks Games Out-of-Market

If you’re outside of the Diamondbacks TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV.

FAQ

How can I watch Diamondbacks games?

You can watch games on Bally Sports Arizona, along with nationally televised games on ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS.

Where can I watch Friday night games?

Friday night games stream on Apple TV Plus. You can watch Friday Night Baseball with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

What about Sunday games?

MLB Sunday Leadoff games stream on Peacock on Sunday mornings.