How To Watch The MLB Playoffs: Best Options 2023

Many people are wondering how to watch the MLB Playoffs this year. There’s a lot of playoff baseball to keep an eye on. With the wild-card series, the Division Series, the League Championship Series, and the World Series, Major League Baseball fans are looking forward to seeing tons of postseason action on the diamond.

Unfortunately, with so many games, it can be easy to let one slip through the cracks, especially when they’re spread across different networks. Luckily, if you want to know how to watch the MLB playoffs, all you need to do is follow our guide.

Where can you stream the MLB playoffs?

What channels air the MLB playoffs?

If you’re trying to figure out where to watch the MLB playoffs, you’ll need multiple networks to catch every game. The wild-card series will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. The National League Division Series and Championship Series will air on TBS. If you’re on the prowl for the American League Division Series and Championship Series, you’ll find those on Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). You’ll find the World Series on Fox as well.

In order to stream all of the MLB playoffs, you’ll need to find a streaming service (or collection of streaming services) that provides access to all the networks listed, which might save you money when compared to a traditional cable or satellite plan.

How to watch the MLB playoffs on Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31 No Sling Blue $40 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47 No

Sling Orange, which starts at $40 per month, includes ESPN, ESPN2, and TBS — all networks that will air MLB playoff games. Sling Blue, also starting at $40 per month, includes FS1 and TBS, meaning you’ll get some MLB playoff games with that plan as well.

If you’re looking for a plan that can help you stream the MLB playoffs in their entirety, Sling Orange & Blue offers the combined channels lists from the two base plans, meaning you’ll get ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and TBS — all you’re missing is Fox and, by extension, the World Series.

Luckily, you can find Fox with free over-the-air TV, or, if you’re especially fortunate, as a part of your Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue plan — where the channel is available to certain cities, such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but it does offer discounts on your first month’s service. Find out more about Sling TV in our review.

How to watch the MLB playoffs: Other options

MLB playoffs schedule 2023

So far, we’re missing many of the details for the 2023 MLB playoffs schedule on TV. If you’re trying to keep up with the MLB playoffs as of today, you’ll need to hang tight for a little while longer.



We know the four wild-card series (two each in the AL and NL) start on October 3, the World Series begins October 27, and that Game 7 of the World Series (if necessary) will air November 4.

You can find the full regular-season schedule on ESPN.com.

FAQ

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without a TV provider?

Make sure you have access to a streaming service that offers ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox, or FS1 — these are the networks that air MLB playoff games.

Where can I stream the MLB playoffs?

You can watch the MLB playoffs on any streaming service (or group of services) that offers ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, Fox, and FS1.

How do I watch the MLB playoffs on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, you don’t. The World Series, All-Star Game, and MLB playoffs aren’t available with MLB.TV, the Amazon Prime Video channel where you’ll normally find MLB games.