The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will face off in the 2022 World Series. The first of seven potential games begins Friday, Oct. 28.

Dave Dombrowski, the President of Baseball Operations for the Phillies, turned down his position three times before saying yes. Now, in less than two years with the Phillies, Dombrowski has led the team to its first World Series since 2009. The Astros, of course, were last seen in the World Series in 2021 against the Atlanta Braves.

Although the Astros are favored to win this series, you never know with an executive like Dombrowski leading the Phillies. You won’t want to miss the 2022 MLB World Series.

Where can you stream the MLB World Series?

What channels show the World Series?

The last time the Phillies were in the World Series, you had to watch it on cable — but not anymore. You can pay a monthly fee and stream the 2022 World Series on Fox through services, such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.

Watch the World Series on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 31 No Sling Blue $35+ 41 No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 47 No

Sling TV is our preferred service for watching the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Astros. For only $35 per month, you can watch it with Sling’s Blue plan on Fox. Or, for $15 more, you can subscribe to the Sling Orange & Blue plan, which costs $50 per month for nearly 50 different channels.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services you’ll find to watch this best-of-seven series between the Phillies and the Astros. Our favorite part? For a limited time only, the streaming service is offering half off your first month. This offer applies to all Sling TV plans, meaning you can watch the entirety of the 2022 World Series for just $17.50 with the Blue plan or $25 with the Orange & Blue plan.

You don’t want to miss out on this special offer before baseball season comes to a close.

Other ways to watch the 2022 World Series

MLB World Series streaming schedule

Friday, Oct. 28 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 29 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 31 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Tuesday, Nov. 1 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 2 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 4. @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 5 @ 8:03 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (Fox)

All times Eastern.