ESPN

Many experts believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have the potential to be a playoff team after having the worst record in the league last year. Two back-to-back number one picks in 2021 and 2022 should help jump start the Jaguars back into contention, but is Trevor Lawerence and Travon Walker enough? With one of the youngest depth charts in the league and a new head coach, it’ll be interesting to see if they can mimic a similar season as the Cincinnati Bengals did last year.

If you’re looking to stream all the Jacksonville Jaguars games live, you’re in the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Jaguars’ 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s breakdown some of the best options:

Where can you stream almost all of the Jacksonville Jaguars games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current Deals

Hulu + Live TV: Save $20/month for 3 months

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

Sling TV: Half off your first month

YouTube TV: $30 off your first 3 months

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to an entire on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels for $69.99 per month. Or you can upgrade to the no-ad plan for $75.99 per month. Both Hulu + Live TV plans also offer unlimited DVR and a number of supported devices. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-sports watching days equally as enjoyable.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a new streaming service that offers no-commitments, allowing for flexible service ready whenever you need. You can also opt in for a limited time five-day free trial to see if you like the service before selecting a monthly plan — and to top it off, you’ll get $40 off your first two months once you sign-up. DIRECTV STREAM also allows you to watch anything on up to 20 screens in your household, so you’ll never miss a touchdown or big play. You also have the ability to access over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is one of the more reliable streaming services for any true sports fan. Each of the four plans offers major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. FuboTV also offers a Sports Plus add-on which gives you access to a variety of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Just make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial for the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before selecting the right plan.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

If you’re a football fan looking for an affordable Live TV Streaming plan, Sling TV is one of the best options. Starting at only $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan or can combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan offers a channel list that is more for your die-hard football fans, but the Sling Orange & Blue package will get you access to a lot more sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive options. If you like watching all things sports, you may want to try out the Orange & Blue package.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is one of the only services that have just a single main plan. For $64.99 per month, you can watch over 85+ channels including ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, and many more. YouTube TV will also get you access to a handful of on-demand content. Right now, YouTube TV is also having a promotion that gets you $30 off the first three months ($10 per month).

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher image quality.