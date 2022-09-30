Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for battle with Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots will be traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers for the first time since 2014. The two teams haven’t met since 2018. Obviously, the biggest difference is no Tom Brady. Also, it is Matt LaFleur’s first matchup against New England as a head coach.

But Aaron Rodgers is still under center in Green Bay, and Bill Belichick is still at the helm in New England. The Packers have Super Bowl aspirations, while the Patriots are a bit of a question mark due to the health of starting quarterback Mac Jones. The Packers would appear to have the edge because of their quarterback, backfield, and talented defense. But you never know what coach Belichick has up his sleeve.

With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Packers as they host the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers will throw five touchdowns

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill Belichick defenses are stingy and stout. Currently, the Patriots are top 10 in pass defense, sacks, and yards allowed per attempt. Couple that with Green Bay having certain unproven skill-position players on the outside, and Green Bay could have some trouble moving the ball.

But wait, it is still Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood. Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. If not for an Aaron Jones fumble in the red zone, the Green Bay Packers would have likely gone up 21-3 on the road against arguably one of the best defenses in football in the Buccaneers.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is leading Green Bay in receptions (14) and receiving yards (137) through the first three games of the season. Allen Lazard has caught a touchdown each of the past two weeks. Rodgers has weapons that can do all kinds of things. New England will struggle to figure out where the ball is going, leading to a big day through the air.

Green Bay Packers defense will force three turnovers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers defense will either face a less-than-100% Mac Jones or backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. This is a defense that has forced three turnovers over the last two games, including two fumbles in Tampa Bay last week. This does not bode well for a struggling New England offense.

Look for Green Bay to create pressure in the trenches with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith (each have 2+ sacks this season through three games) coming off the edge. Star defensive tackle Kenny Clark sacked Tom Brady twice last week in Tampa, as well. They have a talented secondary too. It will be a long day for the Patriots’ offense as Green Bay will take the ball away three times.

Amari Rodgers will return a punt for a touchdown

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through three games, Amari Rodgers is already averaging a career-high in yards per punt return (8.8). He would have had a big return into Tampa Bay territory if not for a questionable running-into-the-punter penalty. The former Clemson Tiger has the ability to flip the field and set the offense up nicely.

Bill Belichick runs a tight ship of an organization. He especially runs a tight ship when it comes to special teams. New England does not let up special teams touchdowns. That is not their M.O. It is veterans like 10-time Pro-Bowl special teams star Matthew Slater that make this Patriots special teams unit so stout.

Rodgers is due for a punt return touchdown. New England has enough pressure on them as it is. But special teams can only do so much. Look for Rodgers to take one back against the Pats at some point on Sunday for his first career NFL touchdown and Green Bay’s first punt return touchdown since 2014.

