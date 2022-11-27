Geno Smith is part of a fascinating 2023 NFL free agent class for QBs

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith is one of several quarterbacks around the league who have increased their value in a major way heading into NFL free agency early next year.

The 2022 NFL season is far from over, but that doesn’t mean fans — especially of teams who aren’t headed to the playoffs — can’t wonder about players that could be added to their favorite franchises next season. Especially when it comes to the most important position on the field, quarterback.

Usually, the traditional way to find a signal-caller that can steer the offense for years is through the NFL Draft and player development. However, this past offseason showed that there are other avenues. Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson were just a few of the notable QBs traded in the spring.

While swinging a deal will be an option again this offseason, there might be another avenue — outside of the draft — where organizations might be able to find a strong option at QB.

Geno Smith leads an interesting list of NFL free agent QBs

In most years, NFL free agency rarely has quarterbacks that can be serious impact players. In the event that one does reach the open market, a bunch of teams are competing for their services. However, next year there are five QBs that will be up for grabs to the highest bidder. Let’s take a look at 2023’s unexpectedly deep QB free-agent class.

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks starter Geno Smith is having the type of season where he is a shoo-in for NFL Comeback Player of the Year and could very well get some MVP votes. It is a stunning career resurgence for a player who had to compete for his spot in training camp and was viewed as a solid to good backup by many NFL observers.

Geno Smith stats (2022): 2,474 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT, 108.0 rating

Smith is playing on a one-year deal and has led the surprise Seahawks into serious contention for the NFC West title and has made the Wilson trade look like a stroke of genius by the organization. As he has house outplayed the former Seattle QB in every category this season.

Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett entered 2022 expecting to serve in a backup role with the Cleveland Browns. However, for the first 12 weeks of the season the seven-year veteran was thrust into the starting role after Deshaun Watson was suspended after being acquired in a trade, and 2021 starter Baker Mayfield was shipped off to Carolina.

Jacoby Brissett stats (2022): 2,398 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT, 90.7 rating

In relief, Brissett has been rock solid in leading one of the better offenses in the league this season. And if not for the Browns’ poor defensive play, the team very well could be several games over .500 and a serious contender for the AFC North title. QB-needy teams will definitely give Jacoby Brissett a look this spring.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t one of the most talented players in his position, but this game is all about winning, and few have done more of it over the last few years than him. Over his career, he has a 38-17 record as a starter and took the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship game in 2021.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2022): 2,159 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT, 104.1 rating

Despite being demoted for Trey Lance and then being placed back in the starting role after Lance went down for the season, all “Jimmy G” has done is help win games. Plus, he has done so as a consummate professional. He proved a lot again in 2022 and is sure to land a nice contract in the offseason.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills was removed from his starting role in Week 12 by the Houston Texans and there are questions about his capabilities to lead an offense long-term in the league. However, even the best signal-callers would have had trouble winning games in Houston. Considering how high some league observers were on Mills before the season, there are sure to be teams willing to give him a chance in a new system.

Davis Mills stats (2022): 2,144 yards, 11 TD, 11 INT, 78.1 rating

While he is signed for two more years, chances are the Texans cut him in the offseason after drafting a QB with a top pick in 2023.

Daniel Jones

New York Giants starter Daniel Jones will be available this offseason and is sure to draw a lot of interest. Yes, he isn’t the strong point of the Giants’ offense, but there is no denying the impact he has had in helping them be one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season.

Daniel Jones stats (2022): 2,165 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT, 89.7 rating, 451 rushing yards

Jones has been hampered by a severely weak receiving corps. But in spite of that fact, he has shown he has serious wheels in pinch and is the team’s second-leading rusher. In today’s NFL, a QB who can run is at a premium. This means some organizations will see that as a great starting point to try and get even more out of the former first-round pick’s potential.