10 fantasy football players who should rebound in Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is underway and Week 1 delivered plenty of standout performances, but several fantasy football players also left managers disappointed.

It’s important to not overreact to one bad week, just look at what happened in 2021. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and didn’t record a single touchdown in Week 1. He only went on to win the NFL MVP for the second consecutive year.

There are other great examples to remind us not to give up on the best fantasy football players. Jonathan Taylor only had 56 rushing yards and zero touchdowns in the season opener in 2021. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette combined for 65 rushing yards in the 2021 NFL Kickoff game. These things happen and great fantasy managers move on quickly.

Moving on to Week 2 of the NFL season, look for the following disappointing fantasy football players to rebound from the filth they left behind in Week 1. These 10 fantasy players can be counted on to deliver for you this week.

Start ‘Em quarterback to rebound in Week 2

Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered a lousy fantasy performance in an ugly game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Despite having a loaded receiving corps around him, Brady finished with just 212 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Gross. Whatever you do though, don’t go fishing on the Week 2 waiver wire for a better fantasy quarterback. Brady will bounce back even if it’s against the New Orleans Saints, who have had his number in the past.

Remember, an angry, chippy Brady tends to play lights out in his next game.

Derek Carr, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

While Derek Carr made Davante Adams a fantasy star in Week 1, his personal performance left a lot of people who started him angry. Carr coughed up three ghastly interceptions which could have boosted his 295 passing yards well over the 300-yard marker. Oh well.

Time to move on and start Carr in Week 2 when the Raiders play the Cardinals. The Cardinals’ defense failed to register one interception or sack against Kansas City last week, leaving the door open for Carr to return clean QB1 fantasy points in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback Green Bay Packers

The Week 1 performance from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers was an utter disaster. The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP threw for only 195 yards, threw an uncharacteristic interception and had a fumble. Fantasy managers who started Rodgers in Week 1 were likely throwing sharp objects at their TVs.

So, should we run and head to the Week 2 waiver wire in search of a replacement? Let’s not panic. Rodgers is still one of the elites at his position. He should rebound at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. In 2021, the Bears gave up the sixth-most QB fantasy points and we know this is an opponent Rodgers loves to feast upon.

Fantasy football players poised to rebound in Week 2 – Running Back

Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara was among the most disappointing fantasy football players in Week 1. A revamped Saints’ offense inspired hope for the All-Pro talent, with fantasy managers expecting their prized back to deliver. Instead, he finished with just 46 scrimmage yards on 12 touches.

He’ll next face the Buccaneers whom he has had great success against. Over his 10 games against Tampa Bay, Kamara has averaged 96 yards and one touchdown per game. Start Kamara in Week 2 at home where he should regain his stride.

Travis Etienne, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne’s Week 1 meh fantasy points did not meet all of his preseason hype. The positive here, looking into Week 2, is that Etienne did average 11.75 yards per carry. He has that explosiveness that the Jacksonville Jaguars will surely want to take advantage of moving ahead and this offense needs big plays.

Where perhaps James Robinson struggles against a tough Colts’ run defense, Etienne’s big-play capability may land him the edge in Week 2.

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Without quarterback Dak Prescott on the field, it’s time for the entire Dallas Cowboys’ offense to step up. Ezekiel Elliott should be Cooper Rush’s go-to on short passes and check downs in Week 2.

It’s not pretty, but Elliott is still one of the best playmakers for the Cowboys and his touches should be plentiful. On a positive note, Elliott ran the ball at 5.2 yards per carry in Week 1, which is especially impressive against an elite run defense. While Elliott’s RB1 fantasy days are behind, he still makes a case to start in Week 2 as a serviceable flex.

Start ‘Em wide receivers and tight ends in Week 2

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Who? Do we mean the guy who made only one catch for eight yards and tanked his fantasy team in Week 1? Yes. Start Darnell Mooney in Week 2 against Green Bay when the Bears shouldn’t be playing on a literal slip and slide.

Justin Fields leads the #Bears to a wet and wild win at Soldier Field. Photos: https://t.co/FknhexR4yC pic.twitter.com/U10tZuYcAZ — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) September 11, 2022

Blame Mooney’s dreadful fantasy contribution to the monsoon that the Bears had to struggle through in Week 1. Justin Fields is going to need to air it to his top target — Mooney — in an attempt to beat what should be a very salty Aaron Rodgers and Co. in Week 2.

Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Another guy who duped those who started him in fantasy was Allen Robinson. Targeted only twice with one catch, Robinson disappointed big time. Quite frankly, the entire Los Angeles Rams offense aside from Cooper Kupp disappointed.

This changes in Week 2. The Rams didn’t pay Robinson big money to stand around doing nothing. While Kupp thrived in Week 1, the Rams put only 10 points on the board in an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills. With that said, Robinson should be targeted plenty more and commands a fantasy start in Week 2. The Rams host the Falcons that last gave up 171 yards and two touchdowns to the Saints’ top-2 wide receivers.

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

What happened to Mike Williams in Week 1? Forget his two-catch, 10-yard game and look for him to get back on course in Week 2. If Keenan Allen misses his next game (hamstring) Williams should be more involved now facing a high-rolling Kansas City Chiefs offense on Thursday Night Football.

Don’t throw in the towel on Williams. The Chiefs gave up 33 points per game to opposing WRs last year and the most fantasy points to opposing QBs. Justin Herbert and Williams are must-starts.

On a side note, for those who roster Allen and are worried, head to your Week 2 waiver wire and pick up DeAndre Carter who surprised with 64 and a touchdown last week.

Kyle Pitts, tight end, Atlanta Falcons

We have to move past Kyle Pitts’ dismal 19-yard Week 1 stinker and hope that he gets back on course with Marcus Mariota. Pitts is too big of a fantasy stud to be sitting in Week 2.

In his next game, Pitts will face the Rams that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to its opposing tight ends in 2021. Plus, the Falcons are going to have to take their game to the air to beat a Rams squad coming from an embarrassing Week 1 stink bomb.