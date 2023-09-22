C.J. Stroud off to historic start and excelling despite pre-draft narratives surrounding young QB

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

When C.J. Stroud decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season at Ohio State, he wasn’t without his detractors. He reportedly didn’t do well on the S2 test at the NFL Combine, which tests for decision-making, and the narrative was he wasn’t “coachable” or easy to work with.

The Houston Texans didn’t listen to those negatives and selected the Heisman Trophy finalist second overall in last spring’s NFL Draft, and he’s proving that perhaps the test isn’t a big measure for future performance.

Despite his Houston Texans starting 0-2, Stroud’s first two starts have highlighted glimpses of what is and what can be for the young player.

C.J. Stroud setting rookie records in just two weeks

Stroud has completed 58 passes in his first two starts, which ranks as the second-most for a rookie quarterback in NFL history, trailing only the highest-paid NFL player — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (60 in 2020). Stroud’s 626 passing yards in the first two weeks of the season is the fifth-most ever by a player in his first two career games, according to the NFL. Only Cam Newton (854 in 2011), Kyler Murray (657 in 2019), Justin Herbert (641 in 2020) and Todd Marinovich (638 in 1991-92) passed for more than Stroud in their first two NFL games.

Brooks Kubena, the Texans’ beat writer for the Houston Chronicle, has been impressed with Stroud, having watched him from OTAs through the first two weeks of the season.

“We’re seeing him create throws through tight windows, we’re seeing him draw defenders and place them and freeze them in space and then creating throws towards players who can then have yardage to run after the catch,” Kubena said of C.J. Stroud. “We’re seeing him not crumble under pressure whenever even though he’s being sacked six times a game like he was against the Colts.”

All of this and Stroud is still only 21 years old. Both Stroud and Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (who is 231 days younger) own the youngest combined age of two starting QBs to play one another in NFL history.

Of the three quarterbacks taken in the first round of this year’s draft, Stroud leads in both yards and quarterback rating over Richardson and No. 1 pick Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.

Young QB also has challenges

Stroud’s fast start isn’t without its challenges. He’s still learning and doing so under duress. The Texans offensive line has been decimated by injury as tackles Laremy Tunsil and George Fant are both out. Stroud was sacked six times against Indianapolis and five times in an opening-week loss to Baltimore. He’s also fumbled twice, losing one that resulted in a touchdown, but he has not thrown an interception.

“He’s got to learn to take the ball, crumble, fall to the ground, and not let that ball hang out and get punched out by a defender,” Kubena said. “There are things that the rookie is still learning. However, whenever you look at the production that he’s had, it shows that that he’s a good quarterback.”

After the Texans’ loss to the Colts, first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Stroud, saying he’s progressing nicely and is happy with his performance and decision-making.

“I thought C.J. Stroud did a really good job managing the offense. He did a really good job,” Ryans said. “Guys around him played a little better. C.J. does that every week. He just built on what he did last week, continued to put the ball where we need it, make good decisions with the football. So, I’m encouraged by C.J.’s play, and he got better this week.”

C.J. Stroud: Leading on and off the field

Because the Texans are far from being a playoff contender, some might think the quarterback is focused solely on his own performance. But Stroud has already earned the respect of his teammates through his team-first desire to help others get better. He views his teammates as family and his desire to win, and win with his guys, is driving him to learn on the fly and get better each week.

“Those people sitting right back there, (are) my family,” Stroud said after the Week 2 loss. “I think where I come from … I don’t have no pity for myself. I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me, but the odds have been stacked against me since I was a kid. I think God has put a special plan in my life, and I think that He’s not done with me yet, and I have a lot more – not just football, but a lot more life to live to give to people.”

That level of maturity is directly responsible for his early success and why, despite being young, it has endeared him to his teammates and the Houston organization on and off the field.

Kubena said Stroud’s entrance into the NFL has been as impressive off the field as it has been on. He remembered his days covering Burrow at LSU and how Peyton Manning preached patience and perseverance to the young QB after being drafted by the Bengals. It’s advice not lost on Stroud.

“A lot of people don’t get to live the life I do. It’s hard. Don’t get me wrong, it’s hard, but it’s a privilege,” Stroud said. “I’m blessed enough to wake up every day to walk, to talk, to smell, to interact with people, to play football.”

While the Texans build around Stroud, there will be mistakes, and the team is in a transitionary period where it’s rebuilding its roster. But there is also the belief Houston has their first true franchise QB since DeShaun Watson.

“All those things meshing together is a very promising sign through a small sample size of two games,” Kubena said. “But those things show that he can take this franchise and all of its problems right now and be able to wield that through what will be a growing pain season.”