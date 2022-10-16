4 ideal Cam Akers trade scenarios from the Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Cam Akers was an absolute stud during his time with Florida State. A second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, he started his NFL career in brilliant fashion. That included Akers gaining 748 total yards at a clip of 4.8 yards per touch as a rookie.

Unfortunately, it’s been all about injuries since then. Akers suffered a torn Achilles back in July of 2021. He missed all but one regular season game last year, coming back in time for the playoffs. But it seems readily apparent that said injury has impacted him big time.

Akers is away from the Rams for personal reasons after averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt in his first five games this season. That coincides with a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicating that Los Angeles is open to dealing Akers ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

“The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value,” report on potential Cam Akers trade.

Rapoport cites potential philosophical differences between Akers and Rams head coach Sean McVay as one of the reasons he could be moved. Meanwhile, Los Angeles boasts the worst rushing attack in the NFL and is one of the teams coveting Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. If Akers is moved, there’s going to be interest. Below, we look at four ideal scenarios.

Kansas City Chiefs take a chance on Cam Akers

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been inconsistent through two-plus seasons after the Chiefs made him a first-round pick back in 2020, the same class that saw Akers go to Los Angeles. For its part, Kansas City had interest in Akers leading up to the annual event.

The former Seminoles’ star might be a better fit in Kansas City’s offensive system than what we’re seeing in Los Angeles. In turn, the Chiefs add a player who is under contract through the 2023 campaign to potentially light a fire under Edwards-Helaire moving forward.

Washington Commanders add another young running back

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock and unable to follow football, you know full well what is happening with Antonio Gibson in Washington. He lost the starting job to rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson during the preseason prior to the unfortunate situation Robinson found himself involved in. Robinson then took over RB1 duties this past Thursday evening against the Chicago Bears.

There’s a real chance that a one-for-one swap with a bit more heading to Washington could be in the cards here. That is to say, Akers heading to Maryland with draft compensation for Gibson. He might be a better fit for the Commanders. Meawnhile, the Rams add a dual-threat back to the mix. It’s a major need without many receiving weapons behind Cooper Kupp for Matthew Stafford.

Miami Dolphins trade for Cam Akers

Raheem Mostert has performed well as Miami’s lead back heading into Week 6. He’s put up 325 total yards at a clip of 5.1 yards per touch. Outside of that, there’s not much on the Dolphins’ roster at running back. Chase Edmonds is their second leading rusher with 86 yards while averaging a mere 3.0 yards per rush.

Akers might not be the dual-threat back new Fins head coach Mike McDaniel likes. But he could provide depth behind Mostert for the surprising team. In this scenario, Los Angeles picks up a mid-round pick in 2023 and future capital.

Buffalo Bills bring in reinforcement

Buffalo has primarily been linked to McCaffrey in trade talks. With that said, Carolina’s reported asking price of at least two first-round picks makes this a non-starter. Unless the Panthers lower said asking price, CMC won’t be moved. At the very least, Buffalo is not giving up that to acquire an injury-plagued back.

We’ve touched on the Bills’ running back issues a whole lot recently. Quarterback Josh Allen leads the team in rushing through five games after leading the team in this category a season ago. RB1 Devin Singletary (171 yards) has struggled. Both Zack Moss and James Cook have been non-factors (76 combined rushing yards). Adding someone like Cam Akers could help jump start this unit.