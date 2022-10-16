Los Angeles Rams ‘expected to field calls’ for Cam Akers trade, NFL insider expects ‘significant’ interest

Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers became one of the best stories late in the 2021 NFL season, returning to play less than six months after tearing his Achilles. Once viewed as the potential featured running back in Sean McVay’s absence, Akers is now being floated in NFL trade rumors.

Drafted with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Akers showed tremendous promise in his first NFL season. The rookie delivered 625 rushing yards and averaged 4.3 yards per rush, emerging as the centerpiece of the Rams’ rushing attack. Many expected a significant step forward in 2021, projecting the 5-foot-11 back for a 1,000-yard season.

Cam Akers career stats: 779 rushing yards, 3.9 ypr, four total touchdowns in 19 games

Instead, Akers suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg while training in July 2021. The injury typically requires a full year of recovery, especially for skill-position players who rely on their explosiveness and athleticism every play. Incredibly, Akers returned to the field in Week 17. During the Rams’ playoff run, he totaled 151 rushing yards leading up to the Super Bowl.

However, things have spiraled downward for Akers since Week 1. He only played 12 snaps in a season0opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, receiving just three carries. McVay got him more involved in the next two games, both wins, with Akers rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Over his final two games, though, Akers turned 21 rushes into only 46 rushing yards (2.2 ypr.

Cam Akers stats 2022: 151 rushing yards, 3.0 ypr, 18 receiving yards in five games

On Friday, McVay announced that Akers will not play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers for personal reasons. Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic noted that the Rams’ head coach said the team is working through the situation.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Los Angeles is now expected to start fielding trade calls for Akers. There is expected to be significant interest in the third-year back, with the Rams open to moving him if the right offer is valued. While McVay left Akers’ future with the franchise open to speculation, Rapoport indicates there is a belief Akers might be finished in Los Angeles.

Why the Los Angeles Rams will likely trade Cam Akers

The Rams’ offense needs all the help it can get right now. Entering Week 6, Los Angeles is the fourth-lowest scoring offense (80 points in five games) across the NFL. An absent rushing attack is part of the problem with the Rams taking the field on Sunday with the second-lowest yards per rush (3.2) and the worst rushing offense (62.4 ypg) in the NFL.

There is reportedly frustration on both sides. According to NFL.com, Akers has philosophical and football-related issues with McVay. Meanwhile, the Rams’ coach is dissatisfied with his top running back’s lack of production this season.

While Akers might be generating significant interest, Los Angeles is unlikely to receive anything more than a late Day 3 pick in return. Now more than a year removed from tearing his Achilles’ Akers is averaging just 2.76 ypr since returning from the devastating injury. Lacking that explosiveness that helped his breakout in 2020, Akers’ role with any team might be nothing more than a change-of-pace back.