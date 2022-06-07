Aaron Rodgers plans on retiring with the Green Bay Packers

What a difference several months make in the NFL world. It wasn’t too long ago that Aaron Rodgers had requested for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Fresh off signing the richest contract in NFL history, the two-time reigning league MVP has changed his tune big time.

During a Q&A session with reporters on Tuesday, the 38-year-old quarterback reaffirmed that he might not have much time remaining in the NFL. In the process, he told reporters that he “definitely” plans on retiring as a member of the Packers.

This comes on the heels of comments Rodgers made after he took part in The Match golf tournament with fellow NFL star quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

“I think about it all the time, and I resonate with what Tom said about the mindset of 55-45. You know, when you commit, you’re 100%. But the older you get, the interests change and the grind, I think wears on you a little bit more and the football part, that’s the easy part. Tommy (Brady) obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.” Aaron Rodgers on retirement thoughts

Aaron Rodgers change of heart

It was following Green Bay’s ugly NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers that Rodgers wouldn’t commit to playing another season. At the very least, his future with the Packers remained up in the air after a previous trade request.

Multiple social media posts and apparearances on the Pat McAfee Show (Rodgers’ go-to spot) added another layer to this. As recently as the end of February, he had not made a final decision.

Now set to enter his 18th season with the Packers, it appears that Rodgers is singing a different tune. On the field, he remains one of the elite signal callers in the NFL enternig his Age-39 campaign.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 69% completion, 4,115 yards, 37 TD, 7 INT, 111.9 QB rating

Perhaps, Rodgers’ change of heart has to do with the record-breaking three-year, $150.8 million extension he signed with Green Bay back in March. Said deal has him under contract through the 2026 season with the Packers having an out following the 2025 campaign.

