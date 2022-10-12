3 New York Giants trade scenarios to help build on strong start to the season

The New York Giants find themselves at a surprising 4-1 on the season following a shocking win over the Green Bay Packers in London.

New head coach Brian Daboll has relied on a strong run game with star running back Saquon Barkley and a surprising defense that heads into Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens ranked in the top-10 in points allowed. This represents New York’s best start since back in 2010 when Tom Coughlin was manning the sidelines in Jersey.

With that said, there’s still holes to fill on this roster if the Giants want to be considered legitimate playoff contenders. Having come over from the Buffalo Bills, new general manager Joe Schoen knows all about being active on the trade front. Could he address one of these holes ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline? If so, we’re here to look at three potential options.

New York Giants trade for Cameron Sutton

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Giants’ primary issues has come defending the pass. Through five games, the team does not have a single interception. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is yielding 16.3 yards per completion and a 103.9 QB rating when targeted. That came after he performed extremely well in his first season with New York.

Adding a corner to the mix will help big time with games coming up against star wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill following the trade deadline. An impending free agent, Cameron Sutton makes a ton of sense. Thus far this season, he’s giving up a mere 53.6% completion and 78.0 QB rating. He can slot in as a starter out of the gate, upgrading New York’s pass defense in the process.

New York Giants acquire Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

New York’s linebacker situation is so bad that it is trying out recently-signed former Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins at that position during practice. It also took a chance on a watered-down version of Jaylon Smith. It has led to opposing tight ends catching 77% of their targets against the Giants this season.

If Schoen and Co. want to pull off a blockbuster while yielding some draft capital, Smith would make the most sense. The All-Pro backer is in a contract year and continues to play at a high level. Opposing signal caller boast a 69.7 QB rating when targeting Smith in coverage this season. He’s among the best all-around linebackers in the game and could be on the block. Even if it costs either a first-round pick in 2023 or multiple second-round selections, acquiring Smith would be huge.

Gants pick up D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known whether the Panthers are going to go into firesale mode following the firing of Matt Rhule. Initial indications were that this would happen. However, a recent report suggests that general manager Scott Fitterer and Co. want to keep their young players to build around. We’re not too sure of that.

What we do know is that wide receiver is a major need for New York. High-priced free-agent signing Kenny Golladay (two catches this season) has been a ccmplete bust. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the Giants with 18 receptions. Richie James is second with 17. No other wide receiver on the Giants’ active roster has more than eight catches. That’s just pathetic. Moore would change this big time.

D.J. Moore stats (2019-21): 246 receptions, 3,525 yards, 12 TD, 59% catch rate

Perhaps, the Giants could offer up even more draft capital in order to move off Golladay’s contract while acquiring Moore in the process. It almost makes too much sense for both sides.