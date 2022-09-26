NFL insider suggests New York Giants could incentivize teams to take Kenny Golladay’s contract

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It may be a small sample size thus far in the Joe Schoen regime, with a Brian Daboll-led offense. But the story is still the same for Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants. It’s been a big disappointment for Big Blue.

Just 16 games after signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the G-Men, Golladay’s days in blue could be coming to a close in the near future. While Golladay is set to be active for the Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and the Giants are still undefeated, it may be the last game we see of the Pro Bowl receiver in a Giants uniform.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants could even get to the point where they offer another team a draft pick just to take on the remainder of Golladay’s contract. In doing so, the Giants likely would have to pony up and pay a large portion of his salary just to clear him off their roster. A $18 million per year receiver who’s coming nowhere close to living up to his potential isn’t what anyone wants.

Why Kenny Golladay’s days with New York Giants are likely done

While he’s only in the second year of a four-year contract signed prior to the 2021 season, Kenny Golladay was likely never in the new regime’s plans. They didn’t make the decision to pay a WR2 like a No. 1. That was now-fired general manager Dave Gettleman’s call.

But the Giants didn’t really have a way to remove themselves from the situation once new decision-makers took over. Golladay didn’t have any trade value after a poor season.

Kenny Golladay stats with Giants (16 games): 78 targets, 39 receptions (50% catch rate), 543 receiving yards, 0 TD

To make matters worse, the Giants couldn’t even cut him if they wanted to. Doing so would incur a $14.7 million dead salary amount holding down the cap, and they have just $5.4 million available right now. Remember, the Giants didn’t have any cap space to work with this past offseason, as Schoen noted he wanted to clear roughly $40 million off their cap sheet.

While the Giants would much prefer the problem would solve itself, by Golladay beginning to produce on the field again, he hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup.

Instead, Golladay played just two snaps in Week 2, and the 6-foot-4 receiver clearly believes he should be out on the field instead of on the sidelines.

“I should be playing regardless … That’s a fact.” – #Giants WR Kenny Golladay



Golladay’s obviously not happy with his situation, and the Giants likely aren’t either. In an attempt to prevent potentially a locker room cancer from ruining the vibes, it’s possible the front office decides the G-Men are better off without Golladay. Even if it means hurting their cap sheet and taking away a future draft pick. At least another player would get the chance to develop throughout the season, maybe even one with a real future in a Giants uniform.

