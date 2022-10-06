New York Giants reportedly sign 3-time Pro Bowler Landon Collins

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly reuniting with the player they selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and earned Pro Bowl honors for them three times in the second half of the previous decade, Landon Collins.

Earlier this week came reports that Collins, a member of the Giants roster from 2015 to 2018, was at the team’s facility in New Jersey for a visit and could possibly rejoin his former franchise. Well, it seems those conversations progressed all the way to completion and Collins is expected to join the team in London to support them for their Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday morning, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson broke the news from the most reliable source of them all, Collins himself. “Free agent S Landon Collins tells me he is signing with the Giants and is heading to London now to be around his new team, per him.”

Following the 2018 season and a third straight appearance in the Pro Bowl, Collins decided to take his talents to the then-Washington Redskins on a six-year deal worth $84 million. However, after a strong first season as a member of the Washington roster, Collins had consecutive down years and missed half of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon. The now-Commanders asked for him to take a pay cut in the offseason, but he refused and was cut by the team in March.

How does Landon Collins’ addition impact New York Giants?

While Collins’ days as an All-Pro level talent seem to be over, he will certainly add depth and a veteran voice to a secondary that is badly in need of it.

In the team’s Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, both starting safety Julian Love (concussion) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) were knocked out of the game. Love’s status for the game against the Packers is still unclear. Robinson was placed on injured reserve following Sunday’s victory.

Collins is not expected to suit up on Sunday afternoon in England. Giants versus Packers will air at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.