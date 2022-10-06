New York Giants QB Daniel Jones making progress, hopeful for Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and surprisingly quarterback Daniel Jones was on the practice field too, on a limited basis.

Jones sprained his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker. The injury forced Jones to leave the game briefly before returning in the fourth quarter.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the 25-year-old QB was asked how his ankle was feeling. “Yeah, felt good. Felt good out there. I’ve been working with the trainers, and I’ve made a lot of progress the last couple of days,” Jones said. “I’ll continue to listen to them and continue to do what I can to be back out there.”

A few moments later he was asked if he thinks he’ll be ready to play against the Packers on Sunday in London. “It’s early in the week, so I’m just trying to do everything that I can day by day to get back there. Like I said, I’m feeling good,” said Jones. “I’m feeling a lot better today.”

New York Giants head coach on Daniel Jones’ availability in Week 5

Jones being able to participate at practice gives a reason to be optimistic that he’ll be available to play on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll was asked if it was an encouraging sign that Jones was able to practice.

“Yeah. Not surprised. He’s a pretty tough individual. I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll gives Jones injury update

If Jones is able to play not only will it enhance their chances of winning, but it will put fans’ minds at ease over the Giants’ current quarterback situation. Backup Tyrod Taylor’s status is still in question due to being in concussion protocol, which means Davis Webb who is on the team’s practice squad would be in line to start if Jones and Taylor can’t go.

Earlier in the week, New York gave A.J. McCarron, Brian Lewerke, and Jake Fromm a workout. Fromm was with the Giants last season and appeared in three games and start two of them. His performance in those games was woeful, to say the least. Fromm completed just 27 out of 60 passes for 210 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

But the Giants didn’t sign either of the quarterbacks that worked out for them which is another indication that they believe Jones will be able to play.

Daniel Jones running ability has been a huge benefit this season

With the exception of Saquon Barkley running the ball, New York’s best offensive option has been Jones utilizing his legs just as he did on Sunday against the Bears when he gained 68 yards and scored the Giants two touchdowns.

The 193 rushing yards that Jones has on the season is the third most by any quarterback, only trailing Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. If he’s close to 100 percent, expect Barkley to continue to be the focal point of the offense, with a few plays being drawn for Jones to use his legs. Barring a setback, it appears Jones will make his London debut against the Packers on Sunday, and add to his rushing total on the season.