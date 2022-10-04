Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game.

Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a sack in the third quarter and was replaced by Taylor, who fumbled on his second possession and then left the game after taking a shot to the head.

Davis Webb (practice squad) is the only other QB on the roster and would get the start in Week 5 if Jones and Taylor are unable to go. The Giants play the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday. Webb has never thrown a pass in the NFL.

“Davis has been in our offense for quite some time,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday. “He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play, we’ll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play. In terms of where we’re at at that point, I don’t think we’re at that point just yet to make a decision. We’ll let this thing play out.”

Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021, including the infamous QB sneaks from the goal line in Week 18 vs. Washington that led to the firing of then-head coach Joe Judge two days later. Fromm went 0-2 as a starter.

McCarron has appeared in 17 NFL games (four starts) for three different teams. McCarron was battling for a roster spot with the Atlanta Falcons over the summer of 2021 before he tore his ACL.

Jones sprained his ankle in the third quarter against the Bears. He passed for just 71 yards but rushed for 68 and two touchdowns before the injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

Jones has 193 yards rushing on the season. He’s thrown for 631 yards and three TDs against two interceptions.

–Field Level Media