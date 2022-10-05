New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (MCL) to miss London trip

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is not expected to travel to London this week, leaving the team short on options at the position against the Green Bay Packers.

The Week 5 matchup on Sunday comes with plenty of question marks for the Giants (3-1), who finished their win last week with quarterback Daniel Jones limited to handoffs and running back Saquon Barkley lining up as the Wildcat QB due to injuries.

Golladay is in the midst of a disappointing season with two receptions for 22 yards, stats he collected in Week 1. The Giants are playing without Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) and Barkley and Richie James share the team lead with 15 receptions.

NFL Network reported Golladay could be hindered by the knee sprain for multiple weeks.

New York managed a 20-12 win over the Bears last week with nine total pass completions and 82 yards through the air.

The status for both Jones (ankle) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) remains up in the air.

New York held free agent workouts involving multiple positions on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media