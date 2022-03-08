3 ideal Von Miller landing spots in NFL free agency

As he enters his eleventh year in the league, Von Miller is still a consistently reliable pass-rush option in the NFL. In an era that is dominated by the passing game, players that can get to the quarterback are at an absolute premium. And it’s why Miller will still be a prized free-agent pick-up despite having over 160 games worth of NFL miles on his 32-year-old body.

Not only is he a notable addition to any team’s pass rush, but he is a veteran leader that was key in helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI. It was also the second time the Texan lifted the Lombardi at the end of the year, after having his first as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Miller will surely be looking for a third championship in 2022, but he also must try to cash in on what will be the last big contract of his career. With that in mind, here are the three teams that would be ideal lands spots for Miller in NFL free agency.

Denver Broncos reunion boosts championship hopes

Until he was traded during this past season, it seemed like Miller might be a lifer with the Denver Broncos. However, the franchise gave their all-time sack leader a chance to play for a legit Super Bowl contender while stock piling a few early round picks in the 2022 draft. It was a win-win for all involved.

However, a reunion would make a lot of sense, because the Broncos are likely hoping to contend for a title after adding perennial Pro-Bowl QB Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. The team has solid cap space even after the addition of Wilson. With Super Bowl hopes in their plans for 2022, they will certainly need pass-rushing talent for a run to the playoffs.

Bringing back the team legend while he still has a few good years left, and making a run for the Lombardi trophy would be another win-win for the Broncos and Miller. Not to mention, Miller has already hinted at the possibility.

Baltimore Ravens look to recapture pass rushing tradition

The Baltimore Ravens had a very disappointing season in 2021. The team finished under .500 for the first time since 2015. Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson regressed, plus he didn’t get much help from his offensive line and was the sixth most sacked QB last season. However, the Ravens pass rush was also a notable disappointment as well.

The Ravens finished in the bottom 10 for total sacks, QB pressure rate, and hurries percentage. Signing Miller would not only bring a championship leader to the team, but it would also add a player that can help rekindle the team’s tradition of elite pass rush. Harkening back to the days when Terrell Suggs, Adalius Thomas, and Ray Lewis put on a Ravens helmet and put fear in a QBs heart.

New York Jets give Miller a contract offer he can’t refuse

The New York Jets need help all over the place. Luckily for them, they have the third most available cap space — $48.8 million — in the league to fix a whole bunch of those problems. Mean Green isn’t going to compete for a title next year, but that doesn’t mean a few key free-agent additions couldn’t turn them from a 4-13 team to a playoff contender in 2022.

Von Miller stats (2021): 33 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

This is likely Miller’s last chance to cash in with one final monster contract. The Jets have the money to blow other suitors out of the water, and they badly need the pass rush help. The team finished in the bottom seven of the league in sacks, pressures, and hurries in 2022. They also could use a player of his ilk to change the losing culture that has hovered over the team the last few years.