Reports: Broncos to acquire QB Russell Wilson from Seahawks

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC quarterback Russel Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (3) passes the ball against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster deal, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Wilson has waived his no-trade clause and agreed to a new contract in principle, ESPN reported. The deal has been in the works since Saturday, per the ESPN report.

It is not immediately known who else is involved in the trade, although ESPN reported quarterback Drew Lock is part of the deal.

Wilson, 33, made 14 starts in 2021, missing games for the first time in his 10-year career due to injury. He passed for a career-low 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

–Field Level Media