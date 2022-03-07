Green Bay Packers among 4 teams reportedly interested in Von Miller signing

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller is hitting NFL free agency at the perfect time, coming off an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl and with a prime opportunity to cash in one last time. Unsurprisingly, he’s generating plenty of interest across the league.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher played at an elite level following his trade to the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded 8 quarterback hits and 5 sacks in the regular season with Los Angeles, then tacked on 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks during their Super Bowl run.

Von Miller career stats: 233 quarterback hits, 127 tackles for loss, 115.5 sacks

Entering his age-33 season, Miller will be hitting the open market for the first time in his career. While there’s a desire to run it back with the Rams, the future Hall of Famer is keeping his options open this offseason.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Rams will be met with competition to sign Miller from the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. It’s also very likely that other teams get involved.

The Chargers might be the team in the best position to challenge the Rams. They are among the leaders in NFL salary cap space and could put Miller on the opposite side of Joey Bosa. With Justin Herbert at quarterback, the Chargers will be a darkhorse Super Bowl contender.

A return to Denver might depend on their quarterback situation. If the franchise lands Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, Miller could head back to the team that drafted him with a shot at winning another Super Bowl. As for the Packers, it would require Miller to take a team-friendly contract considering Green Bay is well over the salary cap.