Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller have ‘mutual’ interest in return

The Los Angeles Rams are making progress on running it back with their Super Bowl champion roster. Sean McVay already landed a new deal, Aaron Donald is leaning towards a return and Von Miller could join them.

Acquired before the NFL trade deadline, Miller surpassed expectations in Los Angeles. Teamed up with Donald, the 32-year-old edge rusher seemed to turn back the clock. In his final games with the Rams, Miller played like an elite pass rusher.

Von Miller stats (playoffs): 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

After erasing any doubt that he can still play at a high level, Miller is headed for the open market at the perfect time. He won’t be receiving the franchise tag, freeing him up to sign with any team with money to spend and a desperate need for an edge rusher.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there remains mutual interest between the Rams and Miller in a return for the 2022 season. Whether it’s a one-year contract or a multi-year offer, Los Angeles is reportedly willing to do whatever it can to keep their top edge rusher.

Naturally, there will be a ton of competition. This will likely be Miller’s final opportunity to land a multi-year deal that can make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Given he already won a pair of Super Bowl rings, ending his career with a Lombardi Trophy doesn’t need to be his top priority.

Because Odell Beckham Jr. is willing to take a discount, there is a path for Los Angeles to bring its biggest stars back. Even more cap room could be created if the Rams sign Donald to an extension, with a new deal also on the team’s offseason to-do list.