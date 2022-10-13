5 winners and losers from Thursday Night Football’s Washington Commanders win over Chicago Bears in Week 6

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the matchup NFL fans wanted coming into the game, and once the battle on gridiron got started, it was clear we were in for a long night. With the 1-4 Washington Commanders taking on the 2-3 Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, a low-scoring game was expected, as both teams came into the matchup with a bottom-tier offensive attack. Not having any touchdowns scored through halftime only highlighted just how dreadful both of these teams’ offenses really are.

You would think they would heat up as the competitive juices got flowing, but nope. That’s not what happened at all. Just more bad football.

While, in a way, we’re all losers for sitting through this one, there were some individuals who came away from the Commanders’ victory better than others. We look at the five biggest winners and losers from the Week 6 opener on Thursday night.

Loser: Both offensive lines live up to (bad) expectations

We should have known to expect both quarterbacks would get sacked on multiple occasions on Thursday night at Soldier Field. Washington’s line has allowed the third-most sacks, and Chicago’s line has allowed the fourth-most sacks in football through five weeks. Neither Carson Wentz, nor Justin Fields have shown any sense of urgency when it comes to getting the ball out on time, and that was on full display in Week 6.

Fields was sacked five times, and Wentz was sacked three times, which incredibly is actually an improvement for both QBs over their season averages to date.

At least Chicago’s trenchmen can feel good in that they paved the way for a rushing average of 6.4 yards per carrying, rumbling for 238 yards on the ground. Washington’s rushing average was above average, at 4.6 yards per tote, but they didn’t have the same explosiveness Chicago enjoyed. The Bears had multiple long gains, including a 64-yard game-breaker from Khalil Herbert and a 39-yard dash by Fields. Had they not come up short on the goal line, their effort on the ground could have made the difference in what was otherwise a slow-burning game.

Winner: Khalil Herbert, Bears rushing attack salvages pitiful performance

While the game ultimately came down to the final play, had it not been for Chicago’s fifth-ranked rushing attack, they may not have ever stood a chance. In Week 6, it was mostly Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, the latter of which actually led the team in rushing yards with 88. It was the second-highest total the QB has ever run for in a single game in the NFL.

But Herbert was arguably even more effective, being that he somehow only received seven carries, averaging an incredible 10.7 yards per carry.

While David Montgomery may be the team’s starter, after taking 15 carries for 67 yards, his grip on the starting role may have to be reevaluated. Herbert’s yards per carry (6.4) is much better than Montgomery’s (4.0) despite being in just his second season.

Loser: Carson Wentz’ grasp on starting role with Washington Commanders is very loose

He may have narrowly escaped with a win in this matchup, but no one in the locker room will forget how Carson Wentz performed. He completed just 12-of-22 passes for 99 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per pass, fewer than their average on the ground (4.6). Teams should never be more effective running than throwing, but welcome to the world of Wentz.

The Commanders simply can’t afford to keep putting up with this level of performance from their starting QB. They came just inches away from losing their fifth consecutive game. If the Commanders fell to 1-5, they wouldn’t have much choice other than to go with a new QB under center. Sure, the standings say 2-4, but Washington should consider themselves lucky. Wentz just shouldn’t be under center in ten days when the Commanders take on the Packers.

Loser: Chicago Bears set up Justin Fields to fail long before Week 6

While he was the team’s leading rusher, Fields let his team down in many aspects. This is the 11th overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, yet he’s completing just over 50% of his passes (54.8%) in 2022. While there’s nothing to knock about Chicago’s rushing offense, their passing attack came into the league ranked dead last in yards. Adding 190 on Thursday won’t help, but the second-year pro’s struggles fall on the shoulders of Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles, who hasn’t done much to help the young QB.

Aside from Darnell Mooney, Chicago’s leading receivers don’t exactly scream NFL talent. After letting Allen Robinson walk, they need more proven NFL receivers, and maybe with the rebuilding effort underway, paying a veteran such as A-Rob didn’t make sense, but this sorry cast of sendoffs isn’t helping develop their first-round QB, and that’s a massive fail.

Loser: NFL fans for schedule fail

Come on NFL schedule-makers, no one wants to see the Commanders take on the Bears in Week 6. Sure, we tuned in anyway, it’s still football, but this should have been a Week 1, Week 2, or Week never, ever again. There was never a point where the Commanders or Bears were expected to reach the postseason heading into 2022. Did they think we’d be fooled in Week 6?

Fans were expecting a less-than-spectacular game featuring few fireworks and plenty more punts. After Week 5’s puntfest, we’ve had enough.

On the bright side, the community should find some relief next week with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Arizona Cardinals. It’s not Bills vs. Chiefs, but it’s also not Commanders vs. Bears, and that’s a win. It can’t be much worse.