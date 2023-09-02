Week 2 college football rankings: USC, Tennessee climbs and TCU drops out after Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season is drawing to a close. Saturday delivered plenty of excitement, a few surprises and a plethora of memorable moments for football fans across the country. Now, it’s time for our Week 2 college football rankings.

Everything kicked off in Salt Lake City with a season-opening rematch between the Utah Utes and Florida Gators. The Week 1 kickoff game set the tone for everything after it, with clear takeaways and concerns emerging from some of the best teams in college football.

Let’s dive into our Week 2 college football rankings.

Dropped from rankings: TCU Horned Frogs (21), Florida Gators (24), Texas Tech Red Raiders

Week 2 college football rankings: Ole Miss, Iowa enter top 25

25. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previously: Unranked

Unranked Next Opponent: Kent State @ Arkansas

It was over by halftime, with KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders delivering a throwback performance that felt reminiscent of the highs the Arkansas Razorbacks delivered two years ago. Then again, we’ve seen this program get off to hot starts and then collapse in October. Given the upcoming schedule for Arkansas in a few weeks, a top-25 appearance will likely be short-lived.

24. Iowa Hawkeyes

Previously: Unranked

Unranked Next Opponent: Iowa @ Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes combined for 14 points in their first two games last season. One year later, with Cade McNamara leading the offense, the Hawkeyes’ offense scored 14 points within the first 8 minutes of action. The first quarter was impressive, though, Utah State outscored Iowa 14-10 the rest of the way. We’ll get a better evaluation of Iowa when they battle the Cyclones in Week 2 for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

23. Texas A&M Aggies

Previously: Unranked

Unranked Next Opponent: Texas A&M @ Miami (FL)

The Texas A&M Aggies decimated New Mexico in Week 1, with quarterback Conner Weigman, executing Bobby Petrino’s offense to perfect. Saturday’s performance served as a reminder that Petrino’s play-calling can absolutely transform the team we saw in 2022. Then again, if anything goes wrong, Aggies fans won’t hesitate to start calling for Petrino to place Jimbo Fisher.

22. Ole Miss Rebels

Previously: Unranked

Unranked Next Opponent: Ole Miss @ Tulane

We thought Quinshon Judkins would be the star of the Ole Miss Rebels offense this fall, but the Jaxson Dart-Tre Harris combo looked phenomenal. Dart connected with Harris for four touchdowns and 133 yards on just six connections, part of an outright dominant performance in a season-opening victory for Ole Miss. It’s good enough to get the Rebels into our top 25 rankings, but a Week 2 win would prove a lot more.

21. Oregon State Beavers

Previously: 23rd in college football rankings

23rd in college football rankings Next Opponent: Oregon State @ San Jose State (Sep. 3)

The Oregon State Beavers might’ve been one of the most underrated college football teams in 2020. Under head coach Jonathan Smith, Oregon State went toe-to-toe with USC (17-14 loss), was narrowly defeated by Washington (24-21) and beat Oregon (38-34). The Beavers return 13 starters total on offense and defense, with a strong belief internally that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has even more to offer. Unfortunately, the season-ending injury to Skyler Thomas was the first domino to fall in what could be a setback year for Oregon State defensively.

20. Wisconsin Badgers

Previously: 21st in college football rankings

21st in college football rankings Next Opponent: Wisconsin @ Washington State

Braelon Allen apparently might not even be the best running back on the Wisconsin Badgers roster. Chaez Mellusi, the former Clemson running back, averaged just 4.2 yards per carry last season and finished with two touchdowns with 473 rushing yards. In Week 1, Mellusi scored two touchdowns and is nearly halfway to reaching his yardage output from last season. As for Tanner Mordecai, let’s just say he left something to be desired and that’s a bit of a disappointment. It might not matter, though, thanks to the Allen-Mellusi duo.

19. Tulane Green Wave

Previously: 18th in college football rankings

18th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Ole Miss @ Tulane

Michael Pratt and Willie Fritz are all the Tulane Green Wave needs. While Tyjae Spears’ absence was certainly felt on Saturday, with Tulane abandoning its running game in the first half, the Green Wave scored three touchdowns on seven completions by Pratt. Based on what we saw in Week 1, a scoring efficiency close to that might be necessary to beat Ole Miss.

18. Kansas State Wildcats

Previously: 20th in college football rankings

20th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Troy @ Kent State

Will Hoard might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in college football. He wasn’t perfect on Saturday, but the 6-foot-2 senior showed the same ability that produced an 82.5 QBR last season with 18 total touchdowns. If he can tighten up the accuracy and decision-making even more, Kansas State will climb higher.

17. Oklahoma Sooners

Previously: 16th in college football rankings

16th in college football rankings Next Opponent: SMU @ Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners absolutely decimated Arkansas State on the ground, breaking free for 220 yards without a single player eclipsing 50 yards. With the ground game working, Dillon Gabriel (308 yards), had as many total touchdowns (3) as incompletions. A nice start to the season for Boomer Sooner.

16. Clemson Tigers

Previously: 12th in college football rankings

12th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Clemson @ Duke

The Clemson Tigers aren’t the same without a generational talent at quarterback. Dabo Swinney has still delivered a combined 21-6 record over the last two seasons, but Clemson has also lost big games to Notre Dame, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and NC State over that span. Unless Cade Klubnik becomes the next Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence, we don’t view the Tigers as a top-10 team.

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previously: 17th in college football rankings

17th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Appalachian State @ North Carolina

As long as Drake Maye is healthy, the North Carolina Tar Heels have a shot to win every game this season. He’s an elite quarterback who raises the talent level around him and that can go a long way in the ACC. Even when he makes some mistakes, like we saw vs South Carolina, his peak stretches can carry the Tar Heels.

14. Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: 14th in college football rankings

14th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Oregon @ Texas Tech

The transfer portal gave the Oregon Ducks a dynamic duo in 2022 and that electrifying pairing is back in 2023. Bo Nix and Bucky Irving combined for four touchdowns and 336 total yards in the first half alone against Portland State in Week 1. However, the Ducks’ offense wasn’t a concern heading into the year. We’ll get a better assessment of Oregon’s defense next week.

13. Utah Utes

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 13th in college football rankings

13th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Utah @ Baylor

The Utah Utes got their revenge on the Florida Gators, welcoming them to Salt Lake City and promptly shutting them down at Rice-Eccles Stadium. We won’t make any sweeping judgments on an offense that s still without Cam Rising, but backup quarterback Bryson Barnes did more than enough to get the job done. This is a nice win against an SEC opponent for Utah, but the Florida Gators are a bad team right now. Let’s see how the Utes perform on the road against a well-coached Baylor team in Week 2.

12. Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 15th in college football rankings

15th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Tulsa @ Washington

The Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. pairing remains one of the best coach-quarterback pairings in college football. Together, Penix Jr. and DeBoer have generated nearly 40 total touchdowns since last season. Washington’s offensive dominance erased some concerns generated by the Cameron Davis injury, but the Huskies’ defense still needs to be tested.

11. Florida State Seminoles

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: 10th in college football rankings

10th in college football rankings Next Opponent: Florida State vs LSU

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis could be viewed as one of the best players in college football when the season is over. What puts Travis in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy is an offense loaded with weapons, continuity in the system and outstanding chemistry with his offensive line and teammates. Plus, the Seminoles’ defense is flying under the radar. Florida State is the dark horse pick to win a national championship this season.

Top 25 college football rankings after Week 2:

10. Tennessee Volunteers

Caitie Mcmekin / News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 11 in college football rankings

No. 11 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Austin Peay @ Florida State

The Tennessee Volunteers offense looked just as fast and explosive as the nearly unstoppable unit we saw last season. Of course, quarterback Joe Milton III didn’t face a lot of pressure and volatility with his accuracy remains one of the biggest reasons our confidence level in Tennessee isn’t higher. However, running back Jaylen Wright – 115 yards on 12 carries – looked outstanding and this should only be the start of what’s coming.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 9 in college football rankings

No. 9 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Delaware @ Penn State

Drew Allar should’ve been the Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback last year. Saturday’s showcase highlighted how much better this offense looks when there’s a playmaking signal-caller. When you pair him with Nicholas Singleton, one of the top backs in the nation, you’ve got an offense that can be far more electrifying than we’ve seen in previous years. Then again, this is a James Franklin-coached team and those are hard to trust in big games.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 8 in college football rankings

No. 8 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Notre Dame @ NC State

Sam Hartman is a ceiling-raiser. At Wake Forest, he helped make the Demon Deacons a perennial top-20 team had his 2021-’22 run (77-26 TD-INT ratio) showcased how he can lead a top-flight offense. Now with the Fighting Irish, Hartman has the talent and coaching around him to make Notre Dame a playoff threat.

7. Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 2 in college football rankings

No. 2 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Texas @ Alabama

Quinn Ewers and Co. did more than enough on Saturday in the season-opening victory over Rice. However, it’s tough to make an accurate assessment of this defense when JT Daniels is giving the football away and missing wildly on other passes. It’s safe to say next weekend’s matchup vs Alabama is a litmus test for both playoff contenders and they each have a lot to prove.

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 4 in college football rankings

No. 4 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Youngstown State @ Ohio State

Kyle McCord’s numbers in the first half were practically identical to C.J. Stroud’s in his first start. On the one hand, that should be enough reason to demonstrate why there shouldn’t be any extreme reactions to a single performance. However, with the weight we place on quarterbacks in our rankings, it certainly wasn’t the kind of passing clinic that eased our biggest problem with the Buckeyes in 2023.

5. Michigan Wolverines

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 7 in college football rankings

No. 7 in college football rankings Next Opponent: UNLV @ Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in their season opener, with quarterback JJ McCarthy (280 yards, 3 TDs) leading the way. Blake Corum (7.7 ypc) once again flashed some of the reasons why he’s the best running back in college football and the Wolverines’ defense did exactly what it should vs East Carolina. We won’t get a great test for Michigan for several weeks, so the Wolverines should keep racking up Ws.

4. LSU Tigers

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 6 in college football rankings

No. 6 in college football rankings Next Opponent: LSU vs Florida State

The LSU baseball and women’s basketball teams won national championships less than two years after hiring new head coaches. Heading into 2023, the Tigers’ football program is hoping for the same success with Brian Kelly. LSU will be led offensively by quarterback Jayden Daniels and he’s supported by an offensive line with great rapport and a top receiver (Malik Nabers) that he has chemistry with. If Maason Smith and Harold Perkins play up to their talent level, LSU will be one of the best college football teams in 2023.

3. USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 4 in college football rankings

No. 4 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Stanford @ USC

Caleb Williams is why the USC Trojans might be able to overcome their defense. After all, there’s a reason the reigning Heisman winner has drawn comparisons to Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes. He’s capable of scoring 40-plus points against any opponent and it’s even more likely to happen in this Lincoln Riley offense with the weapons around him. Whether or not USC actually makes the playoffs will just depend on whether or not this defense can make a few timely stops in the big games.

2. Alabam Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Previously: No. 3 in college football rankings

No. 3 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Texas @ Alabama

Jalen Milroe certainly looked like the caliber of playmaker that can make the Alabama Crimson Tide a national championship contender in 2023. Granted, the frst-year starter’s success came against a very bad Middle Tennessee State defense and that is nothing compared to what we see in the USC. However, we wanted to see real “flash” from the unproven quarterbacks in Week 1 and Milroe delivered. If he keeps it up, the Crimson Tide can absolutely challenge Georgia for the SEC crown.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previously: No. 1 in college football rankings

No. 1 in college football rankings Next Opponent: Ball State @ Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are the best team in college football until proven otherwise. Then again, looking at the Bulldogs’ schedule, it’s fair to say Kirby Smart’s team won’t even be tested until November. Anything but double-digit wins from now until Nov. 11 would be a massive disappointment for the back-to-back champs.