Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera denies team had interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

Earlier on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Washington Commanders had agreed to a deal in principle that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Maryland from the San Francisco 49ers.

Per the report, the two sides had agreed to the parameters of a deal that would’ve included multiple draft picks heading back to Northern California for the Super Bowl signal caller. Unfortunately, Garoppolo opted to undergo shoulder surgery. That uncertainty led to talks breaking down with Washingon opting to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts instead.

Speaking to the media following Sunday’s ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pushed back against said report.

“Bull crap report, just so everyone knows. I didn’t talk to anybody about Jimmy G. The timing is what really upsets me.” Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera on reported interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

Things have come full circle since these trade talks broke down. Garoppolo remained in San Francisco after restructuring his contract. He took over as the 49ers’ starter once Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury back in Week 2. Meanwhile, Washington exhausted multiple draft picks to acquire Wentz.

Washington Commanders are Carson Wentz’s team

Regardless of who is telling the truth, Washington is going to stick with Wentz moving forward despite some struggles from the team to open the 2022 season.

Wentz was sacked nine times in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He fumbled the ball twice, losing one, in a 24-8 loss to the division rivals.

He also took responsibility for some of those sacks following the game.

“Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line. That is not on the O-line. I got to be better,” Wentz said about taking nine sacks.

Washington didn’t get on the scoreboard until its defense forced a safety in the fourth quarter. Wentz and the offense then put up a garbage-time touchdown on an Antonio Gibson run.

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 season, Wentz has played pretty well. He’s accounted for seven passing touchdowns compared to three interceptions. Despite this, Washngton finds itself at 1-2 on the season and in the midst of a two-game losing streak after a season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.