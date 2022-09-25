Offseason shoulder surgery ‘disrupted’ Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Washington Commanders

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers remain a Super Bowl contender thanks to their decision to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, things would have been very different if not for an offseason procedure that nixed a blockbuster trade.

San Francisco entered the spring fully expecting to trade Garoppolo. The franchise had complete confidence in quarterback Trey Lance and it wanted to do right for its veteran signal-caller by finding him a place where he could start.

All of those plans changed in an instant. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on March 8, undergoing a procedure that would sideline him for multiple months. Not only did it erase any trade interest, it also wiped out a deal that was lined up to happen at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Jimmy Garoppolo stats (2021): 9-6 record, 68.3% completion rate, 20-12 TD INT

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, San Francisco and Washington agreed to trade parameters early this offseason on a deal that would have sent Garoppolo to the Commanders in a deal involving multiple draft picks.

However, Garoppolo required surgery on his shoulder and the uncertainty regarding when he could return nixed a deal. As a result, Washington focused on acquiring Carson Wentz and struck a deal soon after.

It left San Francisco in an awkward position. The quarterback carousel ended before the summer, neutralizing any potential trade scenario for Garoppolo. It left the 49ers and the veteran quarterback with a decision.

San Francisco could have released Garoppolo, allowing him to become a free agent. However, he would not have made much on the open market and he would join a team at the end of training camp. Even if there was a path to a starting job, he would be forced to learn a new offense on the fly and it would all come with a less talented roster.

So, Garoppolo and the 49ers worked out a solution. He became the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL and stayed with an organization he felt extremely comfortable with. Meanwhile, San Francisco avoided its proven quarterback landing with a potential threat in the NFC and it added an insurance plan behind Lance.

Everything worked out for both sides. With Lance out for the season, the 49ers now have a starting quarterback who is capable of taking this team to the Super Bowl again. Garoppolo is also trusted in the locker room and offers stability for Kyle Shanahan.

As for the Commanders, the organization seems relatively happy with Wentz to this point. He is fitting into the offense nicely and providing the boosts to the offense the coaching staff wanted. While the NFL missed out on another blockbuster quarterback trade this offseason, it’s evident things worked out for all parties.