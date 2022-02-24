4 ideal Tyrann Mathieu free agent landing spots

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrann Mathieu enters NFL free agency once again, hitting the open market as one of the best defensive backs available. While he’s getting up there in age, plenty of needs will want the Honey Badger on their defense in 2022.

A three-time to Bowl selection and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Mathieu was the heart of the Kansas City Chiefs defense. When the versatile safety couldn’t take the field, fans witnessed one of the worst overall defenses in the league. However, he made a significant impact when healthy.

Turning 30 on May 13, the 5-foot-9 safety isn’t quite as good as he used to be. Even a slight decline won’t stop teams with cap space from opening up the checkbook to add a Swiss Army knife to their defense who can also be a team leader.

Here are the best free-agent destinations for Tyrann Mathieu.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If not for Mathieu, Kansas City’s defense would be the worst in the NFL. It’s not just the leadership he brings, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo relied on the veteran defensive back to get his teammates lined up properly and to make plays everywhere on the field. Losing Mathieu’s talent would be one thing, but his positional flexibility and football IQ would be even bigger losses.

Related: NFL mock draft 2022 – Philadelphia Eagles reshape defense, 3 QBs drafted

Kansas City is working tight against the salary cap, making a new deal for Tyrann Mathieu difficult. However, the downside of his departure might be enough to convince the front office that losing depth and starters at other spots is worth it to keep the brain of this defense.

Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are desperate for a reliable safety. We also know this is a scheme that likes moving players around the field, putting them in different spots to trick the offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Mathie played 49 snaps on the edge, 438 in the box, 206 as a slot corner and 280 at free safety this past season.

Tyrann Mathieu stats (2021): 60 solo tackles, 6 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries

It’s precisely the kind of utility weapon defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald likely wants. He can trust Mathieu in coverage, use him as a Blitzer and just keep an opposing quarterback looking to see where the savvy defender is lined up. Mathieu would also likely enjoy playing in the Ravens’ secondary, joining a talented group of players who he knows will line up in the right spots and handle their responsibilities.

Chicago Bears

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Matt Eberflus takes over the Chicago Bears defense, expectations are high. He will love working with edge rushers Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack, trusting they are locks for double-digit sacks each season. However, the secondary is a bit of a problem. Eddie Jackson can make plays as the deep safety, but every other safety on the roster isn’t under contract.

Projected Tyrann Mathieu contract: 3 years, $48 million

Connections also matter in the NFL offseason. Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles worked in Kansas City when the team signed Mathieu and knows just how valuable he is for a defense. in Eberflus’s scheme, Mathieu can focus on the throws in front of the first-down marker, using his instincts to deflect passes and snag interceptions. Putting Mathieu, Quinn, Mack, Jackson and Akiem Hicks together would create a top-10 defense.

New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Realistically, Tyrann Mathieu gets one more shot to sign a huge contract. There’s a strong enough market to make him one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL, especially if he signs with a team loaded with cap space. It’s why the New York Jets stand out as a potential landing spot.

This isn’t a situation where Mathieu can win immediately. However, he and head coach Robert Saleh would be a fantastic pairing of defensive minds. New York also needs an experienced player who will get the young players into the right positions before the play. Given Mathieu already has a Super Bowl ring, perhaps a huge contract and the opportunity to mentor young players will be appealing.