Clemson star Trenton Simpson declares for 2023 NFL Draft: A look at 3 ideal destinations

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson is the latest in a long line of defenders for the Tigers who have already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of their matchup against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Already sitting that game out due to an ankle injury, Simpson made this news official on Wednesday.

“It’s amazing. It’s definitely a dream come true. Me and my family all talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what’s best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity,” Trenton Simpson on declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, via ESPN.

Related: Sportsnaut’s 2023 NFL mock draft

Mini Trenton Simpson scouting report

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A four-star recruit out of North Carolina back in 2020, Simpson chose Clemson over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He seemed to make a good decision as the linebacker ended up being a core defensive player for Clemson over the past three seasons.

After seeing part-time action as a freshman in 2020, he was a regular starter the past two seasons. Simpson displayed tremendous field vision, instincts, power and flexibility from the middle linebacker spot during his time in Clemson. In fact, opposing quarterbacks completed just 18.8% of their passes when targeting him. He also generated a pressure on 14% of quarterback dropbacks.

Trenton Simpson stats (college): 165 tackles, 23 for loss, 13 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Teams value three-down backers in today’s NFL. That’s something Simpson has proven that he can bring to the table given what we saw during his time with Clemson. We’ve seen the likes of Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Shaquille Leonard (Indianapolis Colts) change the dynamics of their team’s defenses after being selected in the NFL Draft.

A projected top-20 pick, there’s numerous teams that are going to be interested in bringing Simpson into the mix once the 2023 NFL Draft comes calling in Kansas City next April. Here’s a look at the three-best fits.

Related: Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

Trenton Simpson NFL Draft fits

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has the luxury of boasting the Denver Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft stemming from the Russell Wilson trade. As of right now, said selection would be No. 2 overall. That’s just insane. It also affords the Seahawks to potentially trade down from that spot and/or go best-player available with their original first-round pick (currently 17th).

There’s no bigger need on defense than a three-down backer. Cody Barton (90.2% completion allowed) and former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks (126.7 QB rating allowed) have been complete disasters in coverage. Simpson would change this out of the gate.

Detroit Lions

Despite their surprise presence in the NFL Playoff race, we’re just not sold on the Lions’ defense. Detroit ranks 31st in the league in points allowed. The team has racked up just 26 sacks in 13 games while opposing quarterbacks boast a 96.4 rating in the passing game.

Related: Trenton Simpson highlights

There’s building blocks here with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and cornerback Jeff Okudah, but the Lions must find someone to anchor the back end of their front seven. A sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft last year, Malcolm Rodriguez doesn’t seem to be the answer next to Alex Anzalone. Currently slated to boast the 15th pick, Detroit would be getting both value and need here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The direction Tampa Bay goes in the 2023 NFL Draft will depend heavily on what Tom Brady decides to do. If he opts to run it back, finding immediate-impact performers at areas of need is going to be the gold standard for general manager Jason Licht.

That’s where Trenton Simpson comes into play. Pro Bowler Lavonte David isn’t getting any younger and has regressed big time from both a coverage and pass-rush standpoint. As good as Devin White has been from an all-around perspective, he’s struggling in coverage (75% completion, 104.4 QB rating). Simpson would be an absolutely stellar fit next to him.