Seattle Seahawks looking to trade up for a quarterback in second round?

Boasting the 40th and 41st picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks have the capability of moving up for a player of their choice in the second round.

Seattle took left tackle Charles Cross with the ninth pick Thursday evening, providing quarterback Drew Lock with some protection following the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson.

However, there’s still a need to find a quarterback of the future. That’s where a potential trade up from the 40th selection could makse sense.

The scuttlebutt from the NFL Draft is that Seattle is looking to move up in the second round in order to find a potential quarterback of the future.

NFL insider Josina Anderson expanded on that by indicating that Seattle has been calling teams about a move up.

Could the Seattle Seahawks trade up for Malik Willis?

In surprising fashion, Willis fell completely out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, Kenny Pickett was the only signal caller selected within the first 32 picks. He went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick.

There was a ton of talk leading up to the draft that Seattle was interested in Malik Willis with the ninth selection. Now that he’s available in Day 2, this could make some sense.

With that said, there’s other options for Seattle should the team decide to stand pat. Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Sam Howell (North Carolina) and Matt Corral (Mississippi) are three other quarterbacks who had first-round grades from some teams.

This is certainly one of the stories to keep an eye on as Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft gets going Friday evening. What we do know is that the Seattle Seahawks have options if they want to find that long-term replacement for Wilson in the second round.