Robert Griffin III getting calls from NFL teams, 3 ideal landing spots

Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Most teams are always in search of improvements or depth at the quarterback position, and it seems that has even led to recent calls to ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III.

There was a time in the early days of the last decade when Griffin III was an NFL sensation in Washington, DC. His speed and explosiveness mirrored running QBs of the past like Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham while also adding to the growing trend that continues today with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Maholmes. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season and seemed on a path to greatness. However, the time at the top was short-lived.

Scouting reports on his strengths and weaknesses eventually were created and quickly slowed his development. And mounting injuries from his body not being able to take the brutality of the sport curtailed his playing time. Griffin III would end up playing for three different teams and be out of the league after seven seasons, following a three-year stint with a rebuilding Baltimore Ravens squad.

Currently, he serves as one of the many voices for ESPN’s roster of NFL experts and looks to be doing pretty well at it. However, it seems like there may be an opportunity for a return to the gridiron. During a Tuesday appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” the former first-round pick of the Washington Redskins spoke about running an unofficial 4.48 seconds 40-yard dash at a recent charity event, and how that impressive showing actually led to some inquiries from various teams from around the league.

“I did get some calls because of that 4.48,” Griffin said [h/t AwfulAnnouncing.com]. “No kidding. Got some calls.”

3 teams that might be interested in a Robert Griffin III comeback

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Griffin III hasn’t played since 2020, and teams only made an exploratory call. They didn’t make any offers. However, let’s take a look at some possible options if there were organizations that were serious about adding Griffin III’s services.