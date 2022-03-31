3 roster moves Minnesota Vikings should make after re-signing Patrick Peterson

Now that the news about the Minnesota Vikings re-signing Patrick Peterson has calmed the fanbase down about their cornerback situation, curious minds want to know what moves might be coming next.

Although they’re far away from having to play the first games on their schedule, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the current regime, having hired a new head coach and general manager. With so many browsing the web, looking for the latest Vikings rumors, we’re here to add a few more to the mix.

As you know, the Vikings are far from having a set roster as the 2022 NFL Draft approaches. While they may be in a better position than before the Pat Pete signing, there are still more roster needs to address.

Here are three more moves the Minnesota Vikings should make before the season kicks off in September.

Strengthen the trenches to support Kirk Cousins

I get it, Vikings fans want JC Tretter to play the pivot. We do too, Tretter’s potential signing was covered here and another dream scenario here, so we’re picking an alternative upgrade over Garrett Bradbury. In this case, Matt Paradis serves as a more affordable veteran option if Tretter’s knee worries or asking price is a concern within the front office.

Paradis, 32, has started 98 games at center in his seven-year NFL career. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos during his rookie season, starting all 19 games in 2015. Unfortunately, Paradis tore his ACL in November and that could be the cause for a slow-developing market for his services. He may not be ready for the start of the year, but the team still has Bradbury and Austin Schlottmann who can do just fine should Paradis have to miss some time.

No hope for Bradbury?

Of course there’s still some potential upside with Bradbury, especially now that he has a new coach, coordinator and offensive scheme. Some, not all, young offensive linemen tend to take a few years before they find their footing at the next level. Brian Allen, who was a center with the Rams during Kevin O’Connell’s tenure was one player who improved greatly playing in a new scheme. Bradbury could very well be one of these cases.

A strong run blocker, Bradbury just needs to find a way to hold up better at the point of attack against stronger nose tackles. Thus far, he has proven incapable, ranking 38th in pass protection grades among centers per Pro Football Focus. But he’s also suffered a myriad of injuries and strange shortened/limited offseasons. Maybe this can be the year he puts it all together?

In the end, the Vikings shouldn’t hesitate to at least bring in more competition for his starting role, if not replace him altogether. For what it’s worth, coach KOC offered Bradbury praise in his opening press conference, which at least provides some hope.

Add Akiem Hicks to front seven

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has done a fine job of adding pieces to this defense that should help turn the unit around in 2022. Along the defensive line, there’s a healthy amount of depth, but the issue is they’ll be relying on unproven players. As it stands right now, they figure to start Harrison Phillips at the nose, and Dalvin Tomlinson at another spot on the line, but who’s the other starter?

One could make a case for Armon Watts or James Lynch, who have flashed talent in limited spurts, but is the new regime, a group led by defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, really convinced in their abilities? Chances are, the organization is still looking to improve in the trenches.

A familiar face for Donatell is Akiem Hicks, who has wrecked Minnesota gameplans for the past six seasons with the Chicago Bears. In that time, Hicks worked with Donatell from 2015-18, when Hicks made his lone Pro Bowl team. Sure, Donatell coached the defensive backs, but he’s quite familiar with what Hicks offers.

The 32-year-old defender has missed 20 games over the past three seasons, but when healthy, Hicks can still eff the play up on a consistent basis. Despite missing time, Hicks has posted 3.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons and tallied 29 pressures in 2020, showing he’s still a disruptive force.

Even his injury concerns could be alleviated by going to more of a defensive line rotation that allows Hicks to get more rest on a game-by-game basis. Even if the Vikings like the youth they have in the D-line room, Hicks can act as an on-field mentor to help bring the inexperienced lineman up to speed.

Making a big splash with the Honey Badger

Which team will sign Tyrann Mathieu? It’s one of the top remaining questions of the 2022 NFL free agency class. The Chiefs have moved on, signing Justin Reid, so where does that leave the Honey Badger? He likely wants to continue pursuing another Super Bowl ring.

Although there haven’t been any reports linking the Honey Badger to the purple and gold, there are a lot of ties within the organization that could lead to Mathieu joining forces with several other LSU alums currently on the roster and staff.

From Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson, to defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, the Vikings are collecting former Tigers. Why not add another?

Like many other college programs, LSU players really enjoy playing with fellow alums, they frequently train together during the offseason. P2 and Mathieu have played five seasons together when they both were with the Cardinals, and now that Peterson has re-signed and advocated for the team to draft Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU, maybe they can convince Mathieu to join the purple parade once again.

He might be one of the most expensive free agent signings the team will make this offseason, but if the front office wants to assure that the secondary won’t be an issue once again, adding a safety who’s made the Pro Bowl for the past three seasons would send a strong signal.

Signing Mathieu wouldn’t mean anything bad for the future of Harrison Smith or Cam Bynum (who could switch back to cornerback). Harry Hitman and the Honey Badger could form a hard-hitting duo that has little trouble in coverage. It would be a versatile, yet high IQ unit that should create lots of turnovers.

Adding Mathieu might be a pipe dream, but no one expected the Minnesota Vikings to add Za’Darius Smith either. The longer the All-Pro safety stays on the open market, his chances of signing a bank-breaking contract go down. For the Vikings, adding the Honey Badger could be the difference between getting lit up by Aaron Rodgers, or being on the outside of the playoff picture at the end of the year.

