NFL rumors: 5 ideal Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL rumors will pick up big time over the next several weeks linking contending teams to a potential Aaron Rodgers trade after his Green Bay Packers lost in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The end of the game did not come without drama. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the shocking decision to kick a field goal with his team down eight points and facing a fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes remaining.

Rodgers touched on that and more in meeting with the media following Sunday’s loss, leading to speculation that he could very well be traded this offseason.

“A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers told reporters.

Green Bay’s decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft could potentially expedite an Aaron Rodgers trade.

Coming off a likely NFL MVP performance during the regular season, the 37-year-old quarterback would draw a ton of interest on the trade block. Below, we look at five ideal trade scenarios.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the New England Patriots

Dec 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This scenario seems too good to be true. We already know that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be looking to upgrade at quarterback after they missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Cam Newton is going to be one-and-done in New England. And as the second-oldest head coach in the NFL, there’s very little reason to believe Belichick wants to ride a young quarterback in 2021.

A move of this ilk would likely require New England giving up the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore as a starting off point. Sure the Pats have issues at the skill positions. Those issues will have to be addressed. With that said, Rodgers would change the make up of their offense in a huge way.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a secret that Jon Gruden and Co. looked for a potential Derek Carr replacement ahead of the 2020 season. That included kicking the tires on both Philip Rivers and Tom Brady. While it appears that Las Vegas is committed to Carr for at least next season, Rodgers potentially being on the trade block changes things big time.

Rodgers would head to Vegas with a solid group of skill-position players, including running back Josh Jacobs and uber-talented tight end Darren Waller. The team would then need to find upgrades on defense under coordinator Gus Bradley. If that were to happen, competing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West could be in the cards.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) during the 2nd quarter of the Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Rams 03378

We previously focused on the possibility that Los Angeles looks to move off struggling quarterback Jared Goff in a trade this offseason. Realistically, an argument can be made that he held Sean McVay and the Rams back in 2020. It’s also important to note that McVay runs an offensive similar to the one Rodgers is playing under in Green Bay.

So how would an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Rams look? First off, there’s very little reason to believe that the Packers would want Goff in return. Instead, the Rams would have to move off him in a separate trade. That’s important given that Los Angeles doesn’t boast a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft stemming from the Jalen Ramsey trade. Whatever capital they could get for Goff would then be sent to Green Bay for a package that would include next year’s first-round pick and more change.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the Indianapolis Colts

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philip Rivers’ decision to retire after just one season with Indianapolis changes the landscape big time for the Colts this offseason. Fresh off a playoff appearance, Frank Reich’s squad will be in the market for a veteran quarterback. Thus far, they have been linked to Carson Wentz.

Obviously, Rodgers would be an upgrade over every other option available to the Colts outside of the off-chance that the Texans trade Deshaun Watson within their own division. Indy could offer up a first-round pick in 2021 and 2022, proving itself to be conference title contenders under Rodgers for the foreseeable future.

Aaron Rodgers trade to the San Francisco 49ers

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hugs Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is the most obvious potential outcome. It is being reported that the 49ers are looking to upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. In fact, they have already been linked to the biggest name on the trade block and could pull off a major blockbuster. It would be the 49ers way of bringing this Northern California native back to his roots after San Francisco passed up on Rodgers back in 2005.

The idea of teaming Rodgers up with Kyle Shanahan makes sense, too. Just imagine how well he’d perform in an offense that already boasts stud skill-position players in that of George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. It’s pretty much football porn. Expect NFL rumors to pick up in this regard a whole heck of a lot moving forward.