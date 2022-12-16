NFL Coach of the Year 2022: Latest NFL COY odds, evaluating best candidates

Who is the NFL Coach of the Year 2022? It’s a very competitive race to be named the Associated Press’s National Football League Coach of the Year, with Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell among the betting favorites in December.

Importantly, winning Coach of the Year honors doesn’t necessarily mean the recipient is the best NFL head coach. While New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has earned the honor three times, he last won it in 2010. Furthermore, the recipient of the recognition in 2016 (Jason Garrett) and 2018 (Matt Nagy) were fired less than three years after being named NFL Coach of the Year.

Keeping that in mind, let’s dive into the latest odds and candidates for the distinguished honor.

NFL Coach of the Year odds

Here are the latest odds for NFL Coach of the Year 2022 via BetMGM, updated prior to Week 15.

Coach, Team Odds Record Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles -400 12-1 Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions +900 6-7 Robert Saleh, New York Jets +1200 7-6 Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins +1600 8-5 Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings +1800 10-3 Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys +2200 10-3 Brian Daboll, New York Giants +3000 7-5-1 Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks +3000 7-7 Kyle Shanahan, San Francisc 49ers +4000 10-4

Below, we’ll evaluate some of the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year 2022 along with some darkhorse betting options that could still have a shot at taking home the award.

Who will win NFL Coach of the Year 2022?

We’re evaluating the top four candidates to win NFL Coach of the Year along with one rising name who could see his odds rise dramatically in the weeks to come.

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a surprise that Nick Sirianni is favored to win NFL Coach of the Year in 2022. The Eagles are atop the standings and No. 1 in the latest NFL power rankings, on pace for the most wins in franchise history. Expected to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC with quarterback Jalen Hurts emerging as one of the leaders in the NFL MVP race

Wins are a critical factor working in Sirianni’s favor, but there is more to it than that. The Eagles coaching staff is among the best in the NFL, with multiple future head coaches and coordinators. Both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could become head coaches in 2023. In addition, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo are poised to become offensive coordinators.

It’s something that voters must be considered, along with Hurts’ growth as a passer, how well Philadelphia makes in-game adjustments, its level of discipline and overall dominance this year. All of this by a head coach who was mocked for how he acted in his introductory presser.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Many talked about Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as a candidate for the hot seat a few months ago. At the time, Detroit had a 1-6 record and Campbell’s motivational style and gravitating personality didn’t seem to be translating into wins. Over the past two months, Campbell is proving why Detroit made the right decision to stick by him.

Before diving into the Lions’ second-half turnaround, it’s also important to credit Campbell for specific moves he made. With the Lions’ offense struggling midway through the 2021 season, he made a change at offensive coordinator with Ben Johnson taking over play-calling. Detroit has had a top-10 offense in the NFL ever since. Campbell also stuck by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as the unit struggled to show growth. The patience paid off as the youth on Detroit’s defense now looks far more comfortable and is executing Glenn’s system far more consistently.

Finally, look at what this team has accomplished in 2022. It lost to the Eagles in Week 1 by three points. Defeats to the Vikings (Week 3), Seahawks (Week 4), Dolphins (Week 8) and Buffalo Bills (Week 12) came with a combined 14-point deficit. The Lions have been one of the best NFL teams since November and Campbell has a great case for NFL Coach of the Year.

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh faced some pressure heading into the 2022 season. Hired for his defensive mind, many were disappointed by how the Jets performed defensively last season. If there weren’t considerable improvements this season, especially from the defense, doubts would be raised about Saleh’s future in New York.

The Jets now have one of the best NFL defenses in 2022. Adding Sauce Gardner, an All-Pro candidate as a rookie, and free-agent cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. to the secondary, transformed this pass defense. On top of that, defensive tackle Qunnen Williams has emerged as one of the best NFL players this season and the edge tandem of John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson are playing very well this year.

Boasting a shutdown defense already secured New York its best season since 2015 and there is a realistic possibility of the Jets making the playoffs for the first time since 2010. All of this is being accomplished without great quarterback play, proving Saleh can win games with his defense.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel was the favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year just a few weeks ago, proving how fast things can change. He remains one of the most well-liked head coaches in football and his impact on Tua Tagovailoa changed his NFL trajectory. However, the campaign for McDaniel has slowed in the past two weeks.

After averaging 395.8 total yards per game with a 40.7% third-down conversion rate from Weeks 1-12, Miami’s offense has cooled off significantly. In the past two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins averaged 263.5 total ypg with a 16.6% third-down conversion rate. Defenses are using press-man coverage to throw off the rhythm of Miami’s passing attack and taking away the middle of the field.

Now is the time for McDaniel to adjust, proving he can counter the changes made by the best defensive minds in the NFL as the weather gets colder. If he adapts his scheme quickly, Miami will make the playoffs. If not, the second-half collapse will raise questions about if we have another Sean McVay-Jared Goff situation.

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This is the perfect time to bet on Kyle Shanahan to win NFL Coach of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers already clinched the NFC North, but voters are absolutely taking notice of what Shanahan is doing with a third-string quarterback who became Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Look at what Shanahan’s offense is doing over the last 10 games, with both Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. San Francisco is averaging 378.2 total ypg with an absurd 48.8% third-down conversion rate. Since the Christian McCaffrey trade, the 49ers are averaging 379.9 total ypg with an average 106.8 QB rating and 24 total touchdowns in eight contests. Shanahan also replaced Saleh with DeMeco Ryans as his defensive architect and that has resulted in the No. 1 defense in football.

If Shanahan doesn’t win NFL Coach of the Year in 2022, it will start to feel like it might never happen. In terms of the overall impact on a team, Shanahan is proving to be the best head coach in the NFL right now.

NFL Coach of the Year winners

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the NFL Coach of the Year winners over the last 10 seasons, with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel the most recent recipient of the award.