3 keys for New York Giants to pull off upset against Green Bay Packers

The New York Giants come into their game against the (3-1) Green Bay Packers as an undermanned team and decisive eight-point underdogs.

New York will be without the services of three of their wide receivers as Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee), and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) have all been ruled out. Also missing the game for Big Blue are Azeez Ojulari (calf), Cor’Dale Flott (calf), Henry Mondeaux (ankle), and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

The Giants are hopeful Leonard Williams (knee) will be able to play, but he could come down to a game-time decision.

Injuries are unfortunately a part of the game, and Brian Daboll and his team need to have a next-man-up mentality and trust that the players on the field on Sunday can perform at a high level.

The Giants will need to play their best game of the year if they’re going to win on Sunday. In addition, they need to achieve success in these three areas if they’re going to pull off their biggest win of the year.

Saquon Barkley needs to see at least 30 touches

We’re only in Week 5, but as of right now, Saquon Barkley would be in the discussion for Offensive Player of the Year. His 463 rushing yards lead the NFL, and he has single-handily carried New York’s offense.

With quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with a sprained ankle, New York will need to rely on Barkley and his quads more than ever against Green Bay’s defense

The Packers’ defense allows just 294.8 yards per game but have struggled at times stopping the run, giving up an average of 126.8 yards on the ground, which is 22nd in the league.

Even if Barkley is not ripping off long gains, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must continue to call plays for him because, eventually, he’ll break off a long gain. If the Giants’ offense is going to have any success on Sunday, Barkley needs to have at least 30 touches.

Win the turnover battle

The best way to pull off an upset in the NFL is to win the turnover battle. Despite being the only team in the NFL that doesn’t have an interception on the season, the Giants stand at plus-one in turnover differential, whereas the Packers are minus-three.

Aaron Rodgers is normally the best at not throwing interceptions, as he’s thrown a total of 15 picks in the previous four seasons. But this year, he’s already thrown three interceptions, including a pick-six last week in their 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

Daniel Jones has done a better job of ball security this season, and he and everyone else that handles the ball must have an emphasis on not giving the Packers an extra possession.

If New York can be plus two or better in turnover differential, it will bode well for their chances of winning.

Special teams need to be special

Special teams are a phase of the game that is at times overlooked, but it can be the difference in determining the outcome of the game. New York’s kicking game is solid as Graham Gano is one of the best kickers in the league, and punter Jamie Gillan is averaging 51.1 yards per punt, and six of his punts have gone inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

It would behoove New York if they can get a long kick return and either block a kick or force a fumble on a return to tilt the momentum of the game in their favor.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers prediction

Even though the game is a “road game” for New York, the fact that it’s being played on a neutral field is a plus in their favor. However, the Giants are 31st in passing offense at 139.5 yards per game, and with their receiving corps depleted, it’s hard to see a scenario where they can keep pace with Aaron Rodgers.