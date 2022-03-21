New York Giants ‘likely’ to explore trading first-round pick; examining 3 potential options

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in a fantastic position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, holding a pair of top-10 selections in a draft class deep at positions of need. However, the franchise might have something else in mind.

Teams have begun placing more emphasis in recent years on holding two first-round picks in future drafts. The Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL clubs currently possessing multiple first-round picks in 2023.

Related: 2022 NFL Draft rumors

NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote Monday that it’s likely the Giants will look to move one of their top-10 picks. The franchise is reportedly interested in having two first-round selections next year, seemingly very keen on the 2023 NFL Draft.

It comes as no surprise that the Giants, much like the New York Jets, want to explore trading down from one of their picks. It’s a deep 2022 draft class and multiple needs on a roster can be filled later in the draft.

If the New York Giants are committed to trading down, picking up a 2023 1st in the process, a few potential options stand out.

New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

We typically only see teams trade future first-round picks when they are acquiring a bonafide impact player or moving up to take a quarterback with a top-3 selection. However, the New Orleans Saints have a history of being aggressive with draft-day trades.

Related: NFL mock draft 2022 – Packers, Eagles shake things up after free agency

If the Saints’ front office is high on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, it could package the 18th pick and its 2023 first-round pick to move up to No. 7. In that spot, New Orleans would jump ahead of the Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings. Willis would be the perfect quarterback to develop behind Jameis Winston and the rookie’s tantalizing potential could merit the price tag.

One other option, New Orleans could move up for an offensive tackle to replace Terron Armstead or it could target the top wide receiver on its draft board. As for the Giants, the Saints’ first-round pick would be a gamble worth taking to move down to the 18th spot.

Houston Texans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are at the beginning stages of a rebuild, seemingly making them an unlikely fit to trade up. However, the deal made with the Cleveland Browns at least raises the possibility for another potential draft-pick megadeal.

Related: 2022 New York Giants mock draft

If Houston is in love with two players at the No. 3 pick, it can snag the first one and then make an offer to New York. In this scenario, the Texans trade the 13th pick and Cleveland’s 2023 first-round pick to the Giants for the 5th pick. For general manager Joe Schoen, it brings in future draft assets and he can snag whichever cornerback or edge rusher falls to No. 13.

Green Bay Packers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the Davante Adams trade, the Green Bay Packers hold a pair of 2022 first-round picks. It’s evident this franchise desperately needs a top wide receiver, someone who can become the go-to weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay could wait and hope one of its primary targets falls to the 22nd pick or it can move up for the No. 1 receiver on its draft board.

It would certainly be an aggressive move, but the franchise is already proving it wants to reshape this offense. Holding four top-60 picks, the Packers could throw out a deal centered on the 22nd pick, a 2023 first-round selection and additional compensation. If it happens, they get Drake London or Garrett Wilson.