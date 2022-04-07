New York Giants mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The New York Giants enter the NFL Draft with a new regime calling the shots following a disastrous 4-13 campaign. Head coach Brian Daboll joins forces with new general manager Joe Schoen to give the G-Men some hope.

New York’s primary goal this offseason has been to acquire two franchise building blocks with the two top-10 picks it boasts in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s a great way for the Daboll/Schoen pairing to start.

There’s a lot of needs on both sides of the ball. The Giants’ brass spoke well when it comes to quarterback Daniel Jones, but we wouldn’t be surprised if an earlier-round pick is used on that position. Meanwhile, the offensive line will be addressed at some point. Defensively, there’s need at all three levels.

Before we dive into our Giants mock draft, let’s examine the picks they hold — including those two valuable top-10 selections.

2022 New York Giants draft picks

First round, 5th and 7th overall

Second round, 36th overall

Third round, 67th and 81st overall

Fourth round, 112th overall

Fifth round, 147th and 173rd overall

Sixth round, 182nd overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 New york Giants mock draft with regular updates provided throughout the pre-draft process.

New York Giants mock draft: Building blocks for the new regime in Jersey

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

If New York’s brass is sold on Jones for the 2022 season, April’s draft will prove to be a boon for this organization. It can go a number of different directions with top-end players at other positions within the first seven picks. The team could also potentially look to trade down and acquire more selections as a roster-building method.

Remember, it has two additional picks in the annual event stemming from the blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears that netted the latter Justin Fields during the 2021 iteration of the NFL Draft. Expect Schoen and Co. to be proactive in that regard.

1st round, 5th pick: Charles Cross, offensive tackle, Mississippi State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A top-four pick of the Giants’ previous brass back in 2020, Andrew Thomas has struggled to an extent from a pass-protection perspective. At the very least, it seems like Thomas might be better suited to play right tackle moving forward.

In an NFL Draft class ripe with talent at tackle, there’s absolutely no reason to believe New York won’t avoid that position with one of its two top-10 picks. That’s where Cross comes into play. We’re talking about an elite athlete with a pro-ready blocking skill-set and someone who will start as a blindside protector for Daniel Jones long-term. Get it done, New York!

1st round, 7th pick: Ahmad Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the New York Giants draft includes them coming out of the top-10 with Cross and Gardner, it would be seen as a home run. Value and need with both top-10 positions.

Our No. 4 overall player in the NFL Draft, Gardner did not allow a single touchdown throughout his three-year college career. He’s already an elite-level boundary corner and a Day 1 starter. With the Giants looking to trade James Bradberry, this becomes an obvious need, too.

2nd round, 36th pick: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

EDGE might not be a huge need for the Giants. But it’s hard for them to pass up on a player who would’ve been a top-10 pick if he didn’t suffer a torn Achilles’ during Michigan’s Pro Day.

Still ranked 31st on our big board, Ojabo recorded 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an absurd five forced fumbles for Michigan last season. Imagine him teaming up with Azeez Ojulari out in the edge for the Giants. That would be something.

3rd round, 67th pick: Dylan Parham, guard, Memphis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants lost Will Hernandez in free agency, only to replace him with veteran Jon Feliciano. This can’t be seen as sustainable moving forward. They need a youngster to help protect Jones or another quarterback moving forward.

The Giants couldn’t do better here with Parham. We’re talking about an athletic 6-foot-3, 313-pound guard who already boasts plus-level pass-protecting skills. While Parham might have issues in the run game early, providing that type of protection for Jones will be big moving forward.

3rd round, 81st pick: Greg Dulcich, tight end, UCLA

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s assume for the sake of this Giants mock draft that the goal is to get Jones more weapons. They must start at tight end after losing Evan Engram in free agency.

This is where Dulcich comes into play. The former UCLA star is your traditional catch-first tight end with an ability to stretch the field. At his best, that’s something Engram brought to the table in New York. Dulcich averaged 17.3 yards on 42 catches for the Bruins a season ago.

4th round, 112th pick: Nick Cross, safety, Maryland

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Having lost both Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan during free agency, the Giants have an obvious need at safety. Julian Love doesn’t seem to be the long-term future next to the impressive Xavier McKinney at strong safety.

That’s where Cross could come into play. He has an ability to play both safety spots, is a willing in-the-box player and showed flashes of coverage ability for the Terps. This is nice value in Round 4.

Filling out remainder of New York Giants needs

5th round, 147th pick: Danny Gray, wide receiver, SMU

5th round, 170th pick: David Anenih, linebacker, Houston

6th round, 182nd pick: ZaQuandre White, running back, South Carolina

What do you want to see the New York Giants draft? Let us know below with your comments and feedback.

