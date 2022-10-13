New lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson accuses Cleveland Browns QB of pressuring massage therapist into performing sexual acts in 2020

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Months after the NFL agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a new lawsuit has emerged. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the lawsuit, filed in Texas, alleges Watson “pressured a massage therapist into performing oral sex” in December 2020 during a massage session.

While the allegations may sound oddly familiar to the previous two dozen lawsuits filed against the QB, this incident is unrelated to the 23 previously settled lawsuits. One of which remains unsettled. Although, now that number grows to two.

Tony Buzbee filed the earlier lawsuits, this latest action is believed to be handled by a different team of attorneys.

Attorney Anissah Nguyen stated the victim “has been struggling with everything. It’s taken her some time to come forward. She’s doing it for herself and other women who have been victimized by Deshaun Watson.”

The accuser is simply looking for a “just and expeditious” resolution to the case.

Watson has quietly spent the first five weeks of the NFL season sidelined with his suspension. The 27-year-old was allowed to return to Cleveland’s training facilities as of Monday earlier this week, but he still won’t be allowed to play in regular season games until Week 13, following the team’s bye. Coincidentally (or not), his debut with his new team actually will come against his former team, the Houston Texans, who now are rolling with second-year QB Davis Mills under center with Lovie Smith coaching the squad.

Backup QB Jacoby Brissett has started in Watson’s stead and has the Browns at 2-3, in second place in the AFC North. Their next opponent is Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday at the Dawg Pound.

