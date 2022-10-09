Deshaun Watson allowed to return to Cleveland Browns facility on Monday

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Win or lose, the Cleveland Browns will get a boost in the locker room on Monday. Suspended for the first 11 games of the season, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t been allowed to be in the team facility for the first five weeks of the year, but that changes on Monday. While Watson still won’t be able to play until Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans, Watson will be able to at least use the training facilities.

Watson still won’t be allowed to practice or throw to his teammates until the start of Week 11 or November 14. This gives him three weeks to once again get on the same page with his receivers, picking up where they left off in training camp and preseason play.

Although Watson hasn’t been able to work with his pass-catchers, he has kept in close contact with the other members of the QB room throughout the season. Fifth-year QB Joshua Dobbs told Cleveland.com that the group will usually discuss events from the previous matchup as well as look ahead to the upcoming battle. Now Watson should be able to provide even more input, as he can also participate in game preparation during the week.

The Browns currently have a total of five quarterbacks between the 53-man roster and the practice squad. Starter Jacoby Brissett has helped lead coach Kevin Stefanski’s squad to a 2-2 start as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Once Watson does come back, the Browns will have a decision to make at the QB position. He’ll immediately resume his starting role, and Brissett will be the top backup, but one of Kellen Mond or Joshua Dobbs will likely be squeezed off the roster. Former 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen also remains on the practice squad.

Related: Cleveland Browns need a better version of Jacoby Brissett to overcome struggles