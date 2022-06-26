MLB trades: 2022 MLB trade deadline FAQ, preview

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Summer in Major League Baseball brings MLB trades to spice up the postseason hunt and an MLB trade deadline that provides plenty of excitement for the baseball world. With the MLB playoffs, we could see more buyers this summer and that means a frenzy of moves.

The arrival of July means daily MLB trade rumors about what World Series hopefuls are pursuing and which marquee players could be on the move. While June proved to be very quiet for transactions, we’re expecting a lot more MLB trades in July.

MLB games today: 2022 MLB schedule, TV info

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s preview of the MLB trade deadline, examining everything you need to know.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Under league rules, all MLB trades must be submitted to the league office by 6 p.m. ET. Once the deadline passes, players can still be claimed on outright waivers, but trades aren’t permitted.

While the MLB trade deadline is typically on July 31 each year, the new collective bargaining agreement provided commissioner Rob Manfred with the ability to move it. By scheduling it on a Tuesday, the league is hopeful there will be more trades and coverage instead of the deadline being on a weekend.

When will MLB trades happen?

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While there are typically a few notable MLB trades in June, things have changed in 2022 because of the expanded postseason format and the new deadline date. Because of the new changes, most teams wanted to wait a few more weeks to see where they stood in the MLB standings before making significant moves.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023 – Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado surge as MVP candidates

There have been 16 MLB trades in June, according to MLB.com’s transactions page. However, each of the deals involved players who were either designated for assignment and moved for cash considerations or a swap of minor-league players.

Bigger deals are coming. We’ve got a much clearer picture of the buyers and sellers heading into July and teams are beginning to make their calls around the league. In the weeks ahead, we should see a few marquee names, All-Star candidates and everyday players involved in MLB trades in July.

Related: 4 trades to help Washington Nationals rebuild

MLB trade candidates

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it’s the New York Mets seeking starting pitchers, the San Francisco Giants looking for a big bat, or the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays competing for bullpen help, there is a wide array of talent available at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Related: New York Yankees to pursue Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo

Here’s a quick overview of some of the players expected to be made available along with links to projected trades that showcase what it might cost to acquire them and potential landing spots.

MLB trade candidates – Hitters

MLB trade candidates – Pitchers