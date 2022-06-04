3 ideal Miguel Andujar trade scenarios from New York Yankees

Miguel Andujar was arguably the New York Yankees’ best hitter in the 2018 MLB season, in what was his rookie campaign. Since that season, everything that could possibly go wrong for Andujar has gone wrong. Due to the combination of injuries, defensive struggles and no firm role, he has totaled a combined 71 hits since 2019.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Andujar has requested a trade. This comes with Andujar being sent down to Triple-A to make room for outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton coming off the injured list. At his best, Andujar has been able to consistently make impact contact while playing third base and left field. He’s a risk worth taking for another MLB team.

Here are three ideal trade destinations for Andujar.

3. Miguel Andujar to the Washington Nationals

The Nationals are 19-35. Their reboot is off to a disastrous start. They need pillars and players to build around. Taking a chance on Andujar would be a savvy move.

Andujar would be a part of the Nationals’ depth chart for the rest of the 2022 season. He’d backup Maikel Franco at third base while serving as a fourth outfielder. In all likelihood, Andujar will have the chance to get into the everyday order, as manager Dave Martinez is shuffling makeshift veterans at several positions.

Miguel Andujar stats (MLB career): .277/.308/.462, 34 home runs and 117 RBIs across 884 at-bats

Washington’s entire opening day infield isn’t under contract past this season. Andujar can audition to be their 2023 third baseman or left fielder. At the very least, he gives them a capable hitter who adds competition at third base and in their starting outfield as a whole.

All that said, the Nationals may prefer not to add to what they have, instead selling off players at the MLB trade deadline.

2. Miguel Andujar to the Oakland Athletics

The Athletics have entered a new era, as they traded Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt in the offseason. They have a lot of compelling youth present and making its way to the big leagues, but manager Mark Kotsay also needs everyday fixtures in the present. Andujar would be such a player for their operation.

Oakland is getting minimal production from third baseman Kevin Smith and their outfield rotation as a whole. Andujar could play third or left field from the jump. He gives them a potentially electric hitter from the right side and an enticing reclamation project; they can attempt to sharpen his game, as Andujar’s swing is a bit unbalanced and his defense leaves much to be desired.

Miguel Andujar contract according to Spotrac: under team control through 2024

If Andujar gets his career back on track and the A’s don’t want to commit to him, they can trade Andujar for more value than they presumably send to New York; he likely has minimal trade value as is. Andujar gives the A’s more offensive respectability and some margin for error with their top prospects.

The factor that could stop the A’s from trading for Andujar, though, is them preferring not to block their top prospects from starting opportunities at the big-league level this season.

1. Miguel Andujar to the Texas Rangers

The Rangers have been competitive this season, but it hasn’t come with any part of their roster performing at a high level. It’s similar to what the Seattle Mariners did last season. Sticking with Texas, their offense needs a boost, and taking a flier on Andujar makes a lot of sense.

Texas recently called up infield prospect Josh Smith, who, when healthy, has been getting reps at third base. Andujar provides a veteran blanket and competition for the first-year player. Meanwhile, Andujar can start in left field, as the Rangers’ outfield has severely lacked in production.

The Rangers have a great deal of organizational pitching depth. Them becoming an American League contender in the near future and at least being a .500 club this season is a matter of their offense coming into its own. Thus far this season, their offense has struggled mightily, which includes the team’s new $500 million middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Andujar is a low-risk, high-reward prospect for the Rangers. Worst-case scenario, he becomes a frequently deployed utility player who starts in a pinch.