3 Los Angeles Rams left tackle options following Joseph Noteboom injury news

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked just one time on Sunday as the defending champs returned to the win column in a victory over the hapless Carolina Panthers.

Stafford had been under pressure all season due to major injury issues on the Rams’ offensive line. That might now be the case even more moving forward.

Rams head coach Sean McVay noted following the game that he fears starting left tackle Joseph Noteboom suffered an Achilles injury in the game. Other reports indicate that it’s likely a season-ending injury with further tests to be conducted on Monday.

A third-round pick of the Rams back in 2018, Noteboom has been among the most-underrated players on the Rams roster. He took over in a full-time starting role for the recently-retired Andrew Whitworth and has been looking to stabilize the Rams’ offensive line in front of the immobile Stafford. That’s not going to be the case moving forward.

For the .500 Rams, this is another devastating injury to an offensive line that has Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton and David Edwards all sidelined to injury. The good news? General manager Les Snead hasn’t been afraid to exhaust draft capital as a way to find immediate upgrades on the roster. He could potentially look to do this ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Below, we look at three options in what has to be considered a watered-down market at one of the game’s most-important positions.

Related: Los Angeles Rams schedule and game-by-game predictions

Los Angeles Rams add former first-round pick Andre Dillard to the mix

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Coincidentally, Dillard was activated off injured reserve by the Eagles on Sunday after missing the first five games of the season due to a broken arm. Prior to the former first-round pick from Washington State going down to injury, he was firmly on the trade block.

Philadelphia is set at offensive tackle. It doesn’t necessarily have much of a need for a player who is limited to playing solely on the left side. That’s where the Rams come into play. They’d be able to acquire the still-young 27-year-old tackle on the cheap. If nothing else, it would provide some depth in front of Stafford.

Related: Los Angeles Rams standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Defending champions sign Nate Solder off the street

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Experience will be key if the Rams are actually going to look outside of the organization for a left tackle to replace Joseph Noteboom. The only current backup tackle on the roster, Chandler Brewer, has played a total of 17 offensive snaps since joining the Rams back in 2019. They also have rookie seventh-round pick AJ Arcuri on the practice squad. That’s just not going to cut it.

Despite some struggles during his time with the New York Giants, Solder has the experience to slide right in. He’s started 143 of 146 games in which he’s appeared since entering the league back in 2011. Solder should also be pretty fresh in that he’s been a street free agent all season.

Related: Ideal trade scenarios for Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams trade for Laremy Tunsil

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has made it clear that Tunsil isn’t on the trade block. Houston wants us to believe that it thinks the high-priced left tackle is part of the Texans’ future. While that might very well be the case, we wouldn’t put it past Snead and Co. to see what it might take to acquire the two-time Pro Bowler.

A first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2016, Tunsil was among the best tackles in the game in 2019 and 2020 before missing all but five games last season. Los Angeles could offer up its first-round pick in 2024, other draft capital and someone like running back Cam Akers to see if Houston bites. If nothing else, putting in a call to the Texans wouldn’t hurt.