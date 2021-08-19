Philadelphia Eagles receiving interest in Andre Dillard, 3 potential trade destinations

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be set at the tackle position heading into the regular season. Interestingly enough, that doesn’t include 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard.

Various reports from Philadelphia this summer conclude that fellow youngster Jordan Mailata has the edge to start at left tackle with Lane Johnson entrenched on the right side in front of Jalen Hurts.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, multiple teams have inquired with Philadelphia about the availability of Dillard.

Still only 25 years old, Dillard was the No. 22 pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019. He appeared in all 16 games (four starts) as a rookie before missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a torn pectoral muscle. There’s certainly going to be a lot of interest in the Washington State product’s services should Philadelphia look to move on from him. Below, we look at three ideal trade scenarios.

Philadelphia Eagles trade Andre Dillard to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia’s Andre Dillard (77) warms up during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex. (Jerry Habraken, Delaware News Journal, Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Ben Roethlisberger is about the least-mobile quarterback in the entire NFL. As the two-time Super Bowl champion hits the twilight of his career, there’s also a ton of issues in front of him a long Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

Right now, third-year player Chukwuma Okorafor is slated to get the call at left tackle with Zach Banner and Joe Haeg competing for the right tackle spot. After losing Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens in free agency, this has become a major need. Perhaps, Pittsburgh offers up a third-round pick and change to make this work.

Philadelphia Eagles trade Andre Dillard to the Seattle Seahawks

By now, it’s well known that Russell Wilson has not been happy about the lack of pass protection in front of him. The Super Bowl quarterback touched on that early in the offseason — fueling speculation that he might want out of dodge. For good reason. Wilson, 32, has been sacked a league-high 146 times over the past three seasons. For their part, the Seahawks continue to avoid investing on pass protection in front of their franchise quarterback.

Right now, left tackle Duane Brown is avoiding training camp practices as he looks for a new contract. Veteran journeyman Brandon Shell is slated to start at right tackle with former Cincinnati Bengals first-round bust Cedric Ogbuehi competing for that spot. It’s a less-than-ideal scenario for head coach Pete Carroll and Co.

Philadelphia Eagles trade Andre Dillard to the New York Jets

Eagles’ Andre Dillard (77) in action Sunday against the Seahawks. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9 ( Jerry Habraken, Delaware News Journal, Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC).

There’s a lot of questionable information coming from Jersey pertaining to 2020 top-11 pick, left tackle Mekhi Becton. Recent reports indicate that he’s heavier than his combine weight of 363 pounds. That type of frame is not suitable for the Jets’ new zone-blocking scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Regardless of the Becton situation and whether he’s better suited at right tackle, the Jets need to find more depth a long the offensive line. Dillard could come in and compete with George Fant for the starting right tackle job and could potentially slide over to the left side if need be.