NFL trade rumors: Latest updates and information for 2021 season

With the NFL preseason at full bloom, we're going to start hearing some more late-summer NFL trade rumors pop up.

Dallas Cowboys in on Nick Foles trade

With Dak Prescott sidelined to a shoulder injury this preseason, quarterback play has been a major topic for the Dallas Cowboys. That was magnified on Saturday after Ben DiNucci threw three interceptions against the Houston Texans.

According to this report from Tim Kelly of 105.3 The Fan, Dallas could very well show interest in Nick Foles. The veteran quarterback is said to be on the trade market as he lags behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on the Chicago Bears’ depth chart. Foles also has a history of success and boasts a relatively cheap $4 million base salary. He’d make a ton of sense for Dallas.

New York Jets assessing veteran edge rusher trade market

The Jets lost big-name free-agent signing Carl Lawson to a ruptured Achilles late last week. To say that this is a big loss for defensive-minded first-year head coach Robert Saleh would be an understatement.

Immediately after this news broke, reports surfaced that the Jets are looking at the NFL trade market to find a potential replacement. We focused on some options just recently, including Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler Chandler Jones. It will be interesting to see if anything comes to fruition ahead of New York’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

James Washington speaks out on trade rumors

Four-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington is said to be unhappy about his lack of playing time last season and into the exhibition slate this summer. Reports previously suggested that the former second-round pick wants to be traded. While Washington did not speak directly to that, he pretty much confirmed said reports.

“That’s a private conversation,” he said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “As far as me being happy in Pittsburgh, I love it here. Who wouldn’t be happy playing football as their job? I come to work every day with a smile on my face. I’m eager to be here with my guys—joking around, laughing, playing a sport I love.”

The Oklahoma State product recorded just 30 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. Back in 2019, he put up a career-best 735 receiving yards.

Will N’Keal Harry still be moved

For pretty much the entire offseason, rumors suggested that this former first-round pick would be traded. When Harry’s agent took to the media to officially request a trade, that was magnified even further. However, nothing has come to fruition on this front.

Reports from New England Patriots training camp indicate that the big-bodied wide receiver has performed well and is in good shape. Whether this is enough to salvage the third-year receiver’s relationship with Bill Belichick and Co. remains to be seen.

Green Bay Packers end Josh Jackson experiment

Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson was seen as one of the top defensive backs of the class. The former Iowa standout made highlight-reel play after highlight-reel play for the Hawkeyes. Unfortunately, he did not pan out in three seasons with Green Bay.

After starting a total of 15 games during that span, Green Bay has opted to move off the former second-round pick in a trade with the New York Giants. The team received fellow corner Isaac Yiadom in the move, the latter of whom started 10 games for New York in 2020.

Miami Dolphins add injury-plagued offensive lineman

In an attempt to create depth along the offensive line, Miami sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for young offensive tackle Greg Little. The No. 37 overall pick back in 2019, Little appeared in 14 games (six starts) during his time with the Panthers. He’ll now slot in as a backup offensive tackle behind Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis in South Beach.

NFL trade rumors: Michael Thomas could be on the block

Thomas is currently sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery back in June. He’s also apparently cut off communication with the New Orleans Saints — leading to rumors that the team is now prepared to move off the All-Pro receiver.

Despite Thomas’ drama-filled ways and expensive contract, a number of teams would have interest in the star receiver. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded a combined 274 receptions for 3,130 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. Recently, we looked at five teams who could make sense for him.

C.J. Henderson could be on the move

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported recently that the Jacksonville Jaguars are listening to offer for the 2020 top-10 pick. This is somewhat surprising in that the young cornerback figured to play a vital role in Jacksonville’s rebuild. Interestingly enough, the team’s new brass is not high on the Florida product.

Henderson, 22, played in just eight games as a rookie last season — recording 36 total tackles, six passes defended and one interception. Given that he’s on a cheap rookie contract and boasts a tremendous amount of upside, we can expect NFL trade rumors to pick up in this regard heading into Week 1.

Expected return for New England Patriots in N’Keal Harry trade

It was back in July that the agent for this 2019 first-round pick officially requested a trade. It comes as no surprise after New England added multiple veteran wide receivers in free agency and with the Arizona State product struggling through his first two seasons.

Harry, 23, has recorded a combined 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 career games. He wants a change of scenery, and the Pats are about to fulfill that request. The reported cost for another team in acquiring the 6-foot-4 Harry is said to be a conditional sixth-round pick. Despite Harry’s struggles, there’s a number of teams who would love to take a chance that a fresh start will help him resurrect a floundering career.

Buffalo Bills could release Cole Beasley?

Fresh off the single-best season of his nine-year NFL career, most figured that Beasley’s job in Western New York was safe. He’s a consistent target for up-and-coming young quarterback Josh Allen and is playing under a team-friendly four-year, $29 million contract.

Unfortunately, Beasley made news earlier this offseason by questioning the COVID-19 vaccines and indicating that he’d sooner retire than take the shot(s).

“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way,” Beasley wrote on Twitter. “Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best.”

While taking the COVID-19 vaccines remains an individual choice, there’s been a push by the NFL and its teams for immunity as a way to get back to normalcy.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Beasley’s stance might be one of the reasons he could be released ahead of Week 1. Other facts here include a $5.34 million savings against the cap by releasing Beasley — a number that could be used to bring in Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz in a trade. Meanwhile, the Bills are loaded at the slot with the recently-signed Emmanuel Sanders and youngster Isaiah McKenzie. Beasley, 32, recorded 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020 — both career-highs.

Baker Mayfield not willing to take a discount

The Cleveland Browns are engaged in contract extension talks with star quarterback Baker Mayfield leading up to the 2021 season. The former Heisman winner is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career this offseason and is looking to cash in after a breakout 2020 campaign.

How much so? According to this note from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report), Mayfield is not willing to take a hometown discount to sign with the Browns. This comes on the heels of Josh Allen signing a six-year, $258 million extension with the Buffalo Bills. From Mayfield’s perspective, it now seems that he’s more focused on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 than contract negotiations.

Gardner Minshew trade on the horizon

A recent report from Jeremy Fowler at ESPN notes that the Jacksonville Jaguars would take a fifth or sixth-round pick in return for the third-year quarterback. It’s been long known that Gardner Minshew would be traded once Jacksonville earned the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and ultimately, selected Trevor Lawrence with said selection.

Right now, there’s not really a market for Minshew as it relates to him competing for a starting job. Despite his low salary over the next two seasons and the fact that he’s performed well, the former Washington State star is likely looking at a backup role.

NFL trade rumors: Will the Chicago Bears find a taker for Nick Foles

A recent report suggests that this former Super Bowl MVP turned down an opportunity to return to the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts’ backup. After the Bears signed Andy Dalton and drafted Justin Fields in the first round late last month, the market is clearly thinning out for Foles.

Despite this, the 32-year-old quarterback is set to count a mere $6.67 million against the cap in 2021. That’s backup money. Perhaps, the Indianapolis Colts take a chance on him with Carson Wentz sidelined for the long-term due to injury.